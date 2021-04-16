Mortal Kombat Producer: "I've Never Made a Movie Like This Before"

✖

The Mortal Kombat reboot is a major departure for producer Todd Garner. While the producer has worked on action films like XXX and its sequel XXX: State of the Union, Garner confessed during a Mortal Kombat set visit that the project has much more fighting than anything else he's done in his career. Typically, Garner's projects tend to have smaller, shorter action sequences that are less heavy on violence; some of these have involved just a single punch! As a result, it seems there may have been a bit of a learning curve while working on the video game adaptation for Warner Bros. Pictures.

"I've never made a movie like this before, with this much fighting in it," said Garner. "I mean I've had people fight, but it's usually like, Punch, Movie Start, All right I'm good."

It's refreshing to see the producer being upfront about that aspect of the film. Mortal Kombat fans can rest easy however, as the upcoming reboot seems to have a lot of involvement from those more familiar with fight scenes! Garner previously compared the film's action sequences to dance movies, where the choreography allows for far less use of cutaways. Part of that can be attributed to the movie's fight coordinator.

"...I don't know what the fuck's going on half the time. But they really are the best in the business and it's like we have the greatest fight coordinator who just weirdly happened to live in Adelaide, which is so weird," said Garner.

The first trailer for the film was released last month and showcased quite a bit of action! It remains to be seen whether or not the finished film will deliver in that department, but things look good thus far! Given the movie's R-rating, it certainly seems like Mortal Kombat will be able to cut loose in a way that previous adaptations haven't. Hopefully, action fans will get a lot to enjoy when the film releases next month!

The Mortal Kombat film reboot will release in theaters and on HBO Max April 16th. Readers can find out more by checking out the rest of ComicBook.com's coverage of the Mortal Kombat reboot right here.

Are you looking forward to the Mortal Kombat reboot? Are you kounting down the days until the film releases? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!