Mortal Kombat Director Says Every Character Has Their "Moment to Shine"

The upcoming Mortal Kombat reboot film isn't going to have the entire roster of characters from the game franchise; that would be nearly impossible. 80+ fighters exist in the world of Mortal Kombat. There still will be quite a few characters present in the movie, though, enough to make the balancing act of everyone involved a little bit tricky. Sonya Blade, Sub-Zero, Liu Kang, Kano, Jax, Raiden, Scorpion, and so many others are going to play a role in the film, and they'll all have their moment in the spotlight.

During a visit to the set of Mortal Kombat, ComicBook.com heard from director Simon McQuoid about the inclusion of so many characters. He mentioned that the film has an element of family to it, sharing its biggest moments with many of the different characters that make Mortal Kombat such a hit.

"So it all feels very, kind of family orientated and sweet at times in there but it doesn't necessarily mean that's the spirit of the film," McQuoid explained. "I think there's a great humanity and human connection within the film that goes across all the characters. It doesn't just go across, just not those guys, it's every character has their sort of moment to shine."

Another major challenge for Mortal Kombat was making the film feel like an authentic display of martial arts, rather than a big CGI blockbuster. It would be hard to audiences to take the balance of the characters seriously if they couldn't get past strange sights on the screen.

"It doesn't feel like there's that veneer of sort of special effects over everything," said McQuoid. "That for me is the ultimate sort of fantasy of science fiction films is when you really believe. And the way you believe is to make these very authentic scenes and characters and things that have a great heart, and that you really care. So that's what's been the most joyous experience for me in bringing this to life is to actually sort of breathe life into these characters."

Mortal Kombat arrives on HBO Max and in theaters on April 16th.