New WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Crowned on WWE Raw

On WWE Raw Chelsea Green and Piper Niven defended the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships against Kayden Carter and Katana Chance. Carter and Chance started the match with a lot of momentum but Niven quickly halted them in their tracks, splashing onto Chance who kicked out at two. The match continued with a lot of back and forth and at one point, Green barely got into the ring in time to break the pin. In the end, Chance and Carter's "After Party" was no match for Green who took the pin in the match.

Kayden Carter & Katana Chance Gold Gold in WWE Once Again

Though they have been a team in WWE since 2019, Carter and Chance never got to hold the gold until they won the NXT Women's Tag Team Championships on an episode of NXT in 2022. The match was a Fatal Four Way Elimination Match for the vacant titles with Toxic Attraction, Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley and Valentina Feroz and Yulisa Leon. They lost the championships at NXT Vengeance Day 2023 as they were called up to the main roster shortly after.

Green won the WWE Tag Team Championships originally with Sonya Deville but when Deville suffered an injury not too long after the match. She was paired with Niven shortly after but they rarely defended the titles. Their first official defense was at NXT Halloween Havoc against Chase U's Jacy Jane and Thea Hail. The next came nearly a month later on WWE Raw against Natalya and Tegan Nox. Green won the titles in July on Monday Night Raw and the reign ends at 154 days.

The championships, often referred to by fans and some talent as the "cursed" titles given how many injuries take place leading to vacancies, not many teams have been given a fair shot in their title runs. This was acknowledged in Green and Niven's reign with Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn insinuating that they were the ones behind the curse. Green and Niven would post photos and videos on social media trying to "reverse" the curse but as of now, nothing has come of that storyline. Fyre and Dawn do have history with the new tag team champions from NXT, so perhaps the two teams will meet sooner than later.

What do you think of the tag team titles switching hands? Let us know in the comments!