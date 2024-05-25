New WWE Women's World Champion Crowned at King and Queen of the Ring

WWE King and Queen of the Ring kicked off with the Women's World Championship match. Becky Lynch, who won the title on Raw last month, defended against Liv Morgan, the woman who very nearly beat Lynch in that match. Morgan has been on a warpath since her return, determined to get revenge on Rhea Ripley for her injury last summer.

Morgan took an early advantage over the champion but it didn't take long for Lynch to get ahold of herself and take the fight back to Morgan. She attempts an ascension to the top rope which Morgan halts with a punch. Morgan is pushed off the ropes, falling into position for a missile drop kick but she's unable to put her away. Morgan is mere inches away from taking the title from Lynch but she can't do it either.

They exchange shots in the center of the ring, Lynch counters Morgan with an armor but she is able to revise it into a cover and a Rings of Saturn. Lynch rolls on her back to pin but Morgan stays strong on Lynch. Now Lynch gets the Disarm-Her locked in but Dominik Mysterio provides a distraction. Morgan tries to capitalize on it but again she can't get the pin. Mysterio slides a steel chair into the ring while Mysterio distracts the referee. Morgan hits a DDT on the chair and follows it up with the Oblivion to win the championship.

It's been clear for quite some time that Morgan may be secretly working with the Judgment Day in some capacity. Since Ripley's been off television recovering, she's been spotted backstage with Mysterio a few times. In photos posted to her social media pages a few weeks back, his signature purple bandana was clearly peaking out of her pocket. Whether or not this will lead to her being a member of the group remains to be seen, but her goal of taking everything from Ripley seems to be working.

The title win marks Morgan's second singles title win in WWE. Her previous reign began at Money in the Bank 2022 when she defeated Ronda Rousey. Then just three months later at Extreme Rules, she was defeated by the same woman she beat for the championship. Her title reign came at a time where fans were clamoring for something different and recognizing that Morgan had been putting in work on the main roster for years with no titles to show for it. Since then, she's also won the Women's Tag Team Championships with Raquel Rodriguez twice.

WWE King and Queen of the Ring Results