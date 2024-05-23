The Naked Gun Reboot Adds WWE's Cody Rhodes, Liza Koshy, CCH Pounder and Busta Rhymes

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes is officially on his way to becoming "Hollywood" Cody Rhodes. Announced this afternoon by Deadline, Rhodes will officially be joining the Naked Gun reboot at Paramount that is also rounding out its star-studded cast with Liza Koshy (Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts), CCH Pounder (Rustin) and rapper Busta Rhymes. They join the previously announced Liam Neeson as Detective Frank Derbin, Pamela Anderson, Kevin Durand, Danny Huston and Paul Walter Hauser who will reportedly play Captain Ed.

In April, reports surfaced that Rhodes was being eyed for the role that he could possibly end up playing himself, although that hasn't been confirmed. Deadline is reporting that Rhodes' role is just a cameo, but it wouldn't be his first venture onto the big screen. Rhodes previously starred on The CW's Arrow as Derek Sampson, a former drug-dealer specializing in the Stardust drug, for episodes in seasons 5 and 7.

The reboot is based on the crime spoof comedies from the late 80s and early 90s. The past iterations of the franchise follow Frank who tries to foil a plot to turn innocent people into assassins. When his partner Norberg ends up getting shot, Frank sets out to find who did it, leading him to Vincent. Frank doesn't have a ton of evidence that points him in that direction, however, until he meets Jane. While she doesn't know what Vincent is up to, she inevitably falls for Frank, agreeing to help him solve the case.

11-time Grammy-nominated rapper Rhymes has appeared in many Hollywood projects over the years, including Halloween: Resurrection, Narc, Big City Greens, Higher Learning, and Master of None. Koshy, comedian and Internet personality who is a former YouTube star, kickstarted her acting career in 2016. She's starred in series like Freakish, Scooby-Doo and Guess Who?, Liza on Demand and The Ghost and Molly McGee. Additionally, Koshy has been in films like Boo! A Madea Halloween, Good Burger 2, and Players. Pounder's credits include FX's The Shield and the Avatar films as well as 3 Body Problem, NCIS: New Orleans, and Sons of Anarchy.

The untitled Naked Gun reboot is slated to hit theaters next summer, July 18 2025. Akiva Schaffer is directing and executively producing. As far as the script goes, Dan Gregor and Doug Mand wrote the draft alongside Schaffer.