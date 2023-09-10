The Undertaker Starts Trending During NFL Week 1 Thanks to a Referee's Sit-Up

The NFL's 2023 opening weekend wound up getting The Undertaker trending on social media. During the first quarter of the Arizona Cardinals @ Washington Commanders game, linebacker Kyzir White delivered a late hit to Commanders quarterback Sam Howell, resulting in White colliding with the sideline referee. The referee sat up as though he were "The Deadman" and casually tossed a penalty flag for the late hit. Fans immediately recognized the sit-up and started making Undertaker jokes on Twitter. You can see some of the best reactions below.

The Undertaker had his final wrestling match at WrestleMania 36 against AJ Styles in 2020. He was then inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2022. On top of various public appearances, he has been touring his one-man show — UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW —in cities around the country.