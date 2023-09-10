The Undertaker Starts Trending During NFL Week 1 Thanks to a Referee's Sit-Up
This NFL referee channeled his inner WWE legend!
The NFL's 2023 opening weekend wound up getting The Undertaker trending on social media. During the first quarter of the Arizona Cardinals @ Washington Commanders game, linebacker Kyzir White delivered a late hit to Commanders quarterback Sam Howell, resulting in White colliding with the sideline referee. The referee sat up as though he were "The Deadman" and casually tossed a penalty flag for the late hit. Fans immediately recognized the sit-up and started making Undertaker jokes on Twitter. You can see some of the best reactions below.
The Undertaker had his final wrestling match at WrestleMania 36 against AJ Styles in 2020. He was then inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2022. On top of various public appearances, he has been touring his one-man show — UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW —in cities around the country.
Bodied
Ref got bodied but still popped up like the undertaker to throw the flag pic.twitter.com/70OJGDKQxP— Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) September 10, 2023
*Gong*
Undertaker flag throw from the ref 😂
(via @NFLonFOX)pic.twitter.com/2KgrKBEvA4— Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) September 10, 2023
Dead Man Walking
Ref did the motherfucking Undertaker sit up then threw the flaghttps://t.co/sWki1bbKPF— Dave Rappoccio (@DrawPlayDave) September 10, 2023
Rest In Peace
Congratulations to The Undertaker on his new job as an NFL ref pic.twitter.com/TRoyAugIb7— The Volume (@TheVolumeSports) September 10, 2023
"You've Done It Now..."
undertaker ass flag throw pic.twitter.com/z7FGz0EsLz— Ava (@avatarrant) September 10, 2023
Play Of The Week
Undertaker sit-up into a hip-fire flag toss… might be play of the week here.pic.twitter.com/4T8UyZxL2h— Green Light with Chris Long (@greenlight) September 10, 2023
Admit It, You've Tried It At Least Once
He think he the Undertaker ? https://t.co/PeBcWs5yjj— Double Taine (@_RareTalent) September 10, 2023