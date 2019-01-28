Nia Jax Attacks R-Truth, Joins Men’s Royal Rumble Match

Nia Jax made history on Sunday by becoming the fourth woman in WWE history to compete in the Men’s Royal Rumble match.

R-Truth was originally scheduled to come out at the No. 30 spot, but was attacked from behind by Jax before he could make his way into the ring. Jax then stormed her way into the ring, and quickly eliminated Mustafa Ali.

She then got caught in the crossfire of Randy Orton and Rey Mysterio, eventually getting hit with an RKO and a 619 before getting eliminated after Mysterio kicked her off the apron.

Full Contact Inter Gender Wrestling Is Apparently Back In The WWE! #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/zbNYnBK5To — Brian The Guppie (@briantheguppie) January 28, 2019

The final four competitors in the match were Seth Rollins, Braun Strowman, Andrade and Dolph Ziggler. Andrade was the first to be tossed out by Strowman, who then charged at both Ziggler and Rollins while they were on the ring apron but only made contact with Ziggler. Rollins eventually managed to get Strowman in a headlock and drag him over the top rope, then drove his head into the ring post and bashed him with a Curb Stomp onto the apron to get the final elimination and win the match.

With the victory, Rollins now has two choices as to who he can face at WrestleMania 35 in April. His first option is Universal Champion Brock Lesnar, someone Rollins has called out several times recently for not being a fighting champion. Lesnar nearly lost his world title to Finn Balor earlier in the evening, but was able to escape with a win by transitioning into a kimura lock while Balor tried to make a pinfall attempt after hitting Coup de Grace.

His other option would be WWE Champion Daniel Bryan, who needed a little extra help to keep his title on Sunday night. Late in his dense against AJ Styles, the referee was briefly knocked down after Bryan dodged a jumping kick from Styles. The formr champ then planted Bryan with a Styles Clash, only to get picked up by the head by a returning Erick Rowan (showing no signs of his previous Bludgeon Brothers gimmick he had with Luke Harper) and chokeslammed down to the mat for Bryan to pick up the win.

Along with the airing of the Worlds Collide tournament taping on Saturday, WWE’s next major event will take place on Sunday during the Halftime of Super Bowl LIII with the return of Halftime Heat.