Top NJPW Star Teases Exiting The Company Soon

While New Japan Pro Wrestling is a juggernaut in the world of professional wrestling, the far east promotion has struggled to retain its western talent. Top stars like AJ Styles and Kenny Omega departed for WWE and AEW, respectively, just months after being at the pinnacle of NJPW. Notable tag teams like the Good Brothers and the Young Bucks also migrated away from New Japan in the late 2010s. Despite its roster's revolving door, NJPW has successfully created new gaijin stars in recent years with junior Will Ospreay and young lion Jay White successfully ascending to the heavyweight main event scene.

That said, one of those top names could be on his way out. Following his IWGP World Heavyweight Title loss to Kazuchika Okada at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, Jay White attacked former Bullet Club stablemate Hikuleo at NJPW New Year Dash. This attack built up to a promo, as White challenged Hikuleo to a loser leaves Japan match. It was not made clear as to when this potential bout would take place, but the likely site is NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 Night 2 later this month.

It was reported in 2021 that White had signed a seven-year deal with NJPW back in 2018. White directly responded to this report with a blue cap emoji, slang for "that's a lie."

As mentioned, January is a popular month for western wrestlers to exit New Japan. AJ Styles was infamously excommunicated from Bullet Club on the night after NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 10 while Kenny Omega's last contracted bout in the far east went down at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 13.

If White's contract is in fact up this month and he ends up exiting NJPW, he has no shortage of options when it comes to potential employers. There were rumblings that WWE made a "strong play" for White in 2021, and the Switchblade is already largely familiar with AEW thanks to a summer of matches leading up to AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door. White also had runs in Impact Wrestling in both 2021 and 2022.

NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 Night 2 goes down on January 21st, one week before WWE Royal Rumble. If White does in fact lose and is forced to leave Japan, his schedule would likely be clear come WWE's fan-favorite multi-man battle royal.

Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for updates on Jay White's professional wrestling future.