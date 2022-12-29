Impact Wrestling Star Signs Contract Extension

Brian Myers is sticking with Impact Wrestling. As reported by Sports Illustrated, Myers has extended his deal with the red and black promotion through 2023, meaning he will be remaining with Impact for at least one more year. Myers has been with Impact since he was released from WWE in 2020 and has found success with long-time partner Matt Cardona. In a singles capacity, Myers captured the Impact Digital Media Championship on one occasion, reigning for 113 days before losing the gold to Joe Hendry. While Myers has ties to multiple major companies, he emphasized that Impact is where he wants to be.

"This was an easy decision for me," Myers said regarding his new deal. "It's a place where my talent is going to get the most opportunity. That's what is important to me."

Since leaving WWE, Myers has been positioned in a prominent spot on Impact Wrestling programming. He has yet to reach the main event scene, but he has found himself regularly on the winning side of matches, something that was a rarity with his previous employer.

"I don't have any regrets and I don't hold any grudges. You've got to have thick skin in this business," Myers said. "If I were the best hitter on the New York Mets, even if the manager hated me, I'd still be in the lineup every single day. Wrestling is different. It has a lot of politics. For whatever reason, I was never the chosen one in WWE. I was the guy who was there to make other people look great, and I took a lot of pride in that. All those opportunities led me to where I am now."

With 2023 just days away, Myers has a number of goals he's looking to realize in the new year. At the top of that list is the Impact World Championship, but a secondary dream is to bring one of his trainees into his home company.

"One of my goals for 2023 is to get a Create A Pro talent with me at Impact Wrestling," Myers said. "[AEW owner] Tony Khan has scooped up every single one so far, but I'd like to get to the point where there is a Create A Pro talent in every promotion, starting with Impact."

Impact Wrestling airs tonight at 8 PM ET on AXS TV.