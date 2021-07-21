NXT Announces TakeOver 36 Date

✖

Tonight's NXT was straight fire from the get-go, as Samoa Joe made it clear he was going to make a statement and get some payback on Karrion Kross for last week's attack. That wasn't the only new development though, as during the episode we got the official date for NXT's next TakeOver event, and it will take place on Sunday, August 22nd. The NXT account shared a teaser for the next event, "Sunday. 8.22.21. Save the date. We're going to TAKE OVER. #WWENXT #NXTTakeOver", and you can check out the teaser video in the post below.

We're not sure what the card will look like just yet, but we do have some predictions to make. The biggest one stems from the aforementioned statement from Samoa Joe, who is on the hunt for Kross. Kross already kicked things off by choking Joe out, and coupled with Kross' debut on Raw, this would be the perfect place to have a throwdown between the two and have Joe take the title, clearing the way for Kross to move to Raw and dish out some punishment to Jeff Hardy.

We're also likely to get a Women's Championship match for Raquel Gonzalez, as it's unlikely she will lose the title to Xia Li tonight (who also seems Raw or SmackDown bound as well). As for who will take her on, it's actually hard to peg that right now, as there isn't a clear challenger. They could always start a program between Gonzalez and Dakota Kai, but they might not want to break up that partnership so soon. We could see Zoey Stark, Candice LeRae, Mercedes Martinez put in that role, but we'll have to wait and see.

The Million Dollar Championship will also likely be up for grabs, and hopefully, that means we'll get the moment fans have been waiting for, which is to see Cameron Grimes crowned as the new Champion.

The NXT Women's Tag Team Championships and the Men's Tag Team Titles will also likely be challenged, and perhaps we'll get a surprise return, ay from a recovered Ridge Holland, who was just getting a big push when he was unfortunately injured. All we know is we can't wait to see what's in store.

What do you want to see at NXT TakeOver 36? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things NXT with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!