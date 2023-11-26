R-Truth Makes WWE Return at Survivor Series

A backstage segment with Alpha Academy, WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Chelsea Green and Piper Niven, and Elton Prince and Kit Wilson of Pretty Deadly followed the women's WarGames match. They're all enjoying Ruffles when Prince asks Otis if he's eating cheddar and sour cream "crisps." Otis informs them that they are chips and the two go back and forth grabbing the bowl of chips until it gets flung out of their hands to the corner of the room. Otis is upset because those are his favorite chips, so Prince and Wilson scramble over to clean it up but a familiar face has already picked up the bowl and is eating the chips -- R-Truth!

R-Truth has been out of action for a year after suffering a quad tear during a match in NXT last November that required surgery. The injury took place when he attempted a dive over the top rope in his match with Grayson Waller. In April Truth shared a photo of himself to X (formerly Twitter) in the gym and responded to a fan that he would be back in the ring "soon." In August he reaffirmed that his return to the ring was imminent when he answered questions in a TikTok livestream.

R-Truth has been with WWE since 2008 and has been a fan-favorite since. In his time with WWE, he is a two-time United States Championship, a WWE Tag Team Champion with Kofi Kingston, and a 52-time WWE 24/7 Champion -- the most in its very short history.

WWE Survivor Series 2023 Results