WWE's Zoey Stark Says NXT Women's Title is Still on Her Bucket List

WWE Superstar Zoey Stark will have a chance to dethrone Rhea Ripley as the Women's World Champion at tonight's Survivor Series WarGames, and she is more than ready for the challenge. While her focus is obviously on the top Title on Monday Night Raw, there is one more Title that she hopes to someday hold, and that would be the NXT Women's Championship. In an interview with ComicBook.com, the topic of NXT and how there's so much crossover these days came up in conversation, as well as a number of NXT superstars currently knocking it out of the park. That's when she mentioned she still wants to hold that Title someday.

"Yeah, I mean, there's a couple of girls. Lash Legend right now is doing a great job. She's going to be a part of the Iron Survivor Challenge match, so I'm super happy for her. You have Fallon over there. You have a lot of the girls like Lyra, the new NXT Women's Champion," Stark said. "There's a lot of girls who have a lot of potential and I'm super excited for them, and I'm not going to lie, I wish we kind of had that crossover when I was in NXT."

It was then mentioned how there's an anything can happen vibe in NXT right now, and she could show up and compete for that Title. "And I would love to. I still want to hold that title at some point. The NXT Women's Championship is still on my bucket list," Stark said.

That recently happened with Becky Lynch, who ended up getting into a war of words with then NXT Women's Championship Tiffany Stratton. The two would go back and forth until their Championship match, and that's when Lynch defeated Stratton and became NXT Women's Champion for the first time, making her a Grand Slam Champion. Lynch would defeat Stratton at No Mercy and retain her Title, but then she would lose the Title to Lyra Valkyria a few weeks ago.

There have been a number of Raw and SmackDown superstars that have become NXT Champions, including The New Day, Dominik Mysterio, and Dolph Ziggler at one point in time. We'll have to wait and see what happens, but hopefully Stark gets to check that off her bucket list at some point down the line. In the meantime, you can find the full card for Survivor Series below.

Survivor Series WarGames:

Women's World Championship Match: Rhea Ripley (C) vs Zoey Stark

Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther (C) vs The Miz

Men's WarGames Match: Judgement Day (Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh) and Drew McIntyre vs Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Jet Uso, Sami Zayn, and Randy Orton.

Women's WarGames Match: Damage CTRL (IYO SKY, Bayley, Kairi Sane, and Asuka) vs Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, Shotzi, and Becky Lynch

Dragon Lee vs Santos Escobar

WWE Survivor Series WarGames kicks off at 8 PM EST and will stream live on Peacock.

Are you excited for Survivor Series WarGames? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Threads @mattaguilarcb!