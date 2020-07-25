Regis Philbin: Remembering When The Talk Show Host Challenged Yokozuna To Tug Of War

The news of Regis Philbin's death hit the entertainment world hard on Saturday. One of the most beloved television hosts of the last several decades, Philbin left a legacy that few can rival. Here on ComicBook's wrestling vertical, it's worth mentioning Philbin's long history with the world of professional wrestling. Over the years, countless wrestling stars interacted with him on his television show and considered appearing on the show somewhat of a badge of honor. Regis was no stranger to wrestling shows either, having appeared at WrestleMania.

One memorable show happened when Yokozuna appeared on Live with Regis and Kathie Lee in the summer of 1993. The appearance was tied in with promotion for SummerSlam that year, where Yokozuna defended the WWE Championship against Lex Luger.

Appearing alongside Yokozuna were Mr. Fuji and Jim Cornette. What occurred was a tug-of-war between the WWE World Champion and a team full of people, including Philbin.

Check out the clip below.

Rest in peace, Regis. We'll miss you.

