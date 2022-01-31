Ric Flair Announces Divorce From His Fifth Wife Wendy Barlow

The “Nature Boy” Ric Flair announced he and his wife Wendy Barlow are getting a divorce. Flair and Barlow were married in 2018. The Hall of Famer announced the couple’s separation on Twitter, divulging how after initially trying to spend some time apart, they decided the best course of action would be for them both to go about their separate ways. This will mark Ric Flair’s fifth divorce.

Flair’s message on Twitter reads, “After Taking Some Time Apart, Wendy And I Have Decided To Go Our Separate Ways. Please Respect Our Privacy & Our Families During This Time! I Will Love & Cherish All Of Our Memories Together Forever, And I Will Forever Be Thankful For All She Has Done To Make My Life Better!”

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/RicFlairNatrBoy/status/1488188652551294979

Flair and Barlow were in the news back in 2020 after she tested positive for COVID-19. He explained to The New York Post, “My wife does [have the virus]… we live in a 5,000 square foot home. I live in the basement. She lives upstairs on the third floor and she got sick.”

He became the subject of recent controversy after an episode of Dark Side of the Ring recapped the 2002 “Plane Ride From Hell.” Claims of sexual harassment were levied at Ric Flair by a flight attendant, with Flair issuing a statement after the episode aired:

“I allowed my personal life and the lives of my wife and children to be turned upside down for one reason: Whether it’s good or bad, even the really bad, the truth has to matter. Even in wrestling. My issues have been well documented over my 40+ year career. The impact of drinking too much (which nearly killed me 5 years ago) has been told time and time and time again. The reason Rory (Karpf, director of the 30 for 30 documentary Nature Boy) (or anyone else for that matter) never heard stories of me forcing myself on ANYONE is simple: it never happened.”

He then gave a second statement, where he admitted to some accusations being true, though he denied ever being inappropriate to the flight attendant:

“To clarify, the ‘helicopter’ as it was called, is accurate. I wish I could blame it on youth, but it was a case of drinking too much and being inappropriate and I apologize for that (and have countless times over the years),” Flair said. “I made some bad decisions during dark periods in my life, and it is something I’ve spent a significant part of years I was given by the doctors in 2017 trying to make right. I condemn sexual assault in any way, shape or form. I could (and have) written books (as have others) that have covered my transgressions. I’ve made some terrible decisions, but I’ve never forced myself on anyone in any way. Period.”