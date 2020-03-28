Ric Flair Claims Biopic In The Works, Dwayne Johnson Involved

The legendary life of wrestling icon Ric Flair has been the subject of a critically acclaimed ESPN 30 for 30 documentary in the past, and the network has plans to re-air the film this Sunday night at 5:30 p.m. Eastern immediately prior to their WrestleMania 32 broadcast. Flair was on Sirius-XM’s Busted Open Radio this week to promote the rebroadcast and the interviewed turned out some other interesting news. Flair claims that plans are in place for a television series focused on his life in the 1980s, as well as there being a film project in development involving Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

After hosts Mark Henry and David Legreca spoke about Flair’s influence on the mainstream popular culture, with Flair continuing to be one of the biggest crossover stars in wrestling history, Flair began speaking about the projects.

“I’ve talked to Dwayne [Johnson] and Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia and they’re gonna collaborate for all this stuff and make a movie with the WWE with me, with Sue Levinson, who now is with WWE and is doing a fabulous job and Sue’s got a great background. As soon as everything gets rolling again, I’m going to make that movie. I am looking forward to that because I’ll have a lot of input, and I’ve got a TV show coming out again when Hollywood gets going. This will actually come up first about my life in the 80s.”

This wouldn’t be the first time that Johnson and his production company, Seven Bucks Productions, have been involved in a wrestling biopic. They previously produced Fighting With My Family on the life of WWE’s Paige.

We don’t have any further information about a television series or Hollywood film, so we are solely going off of what Flair has said in the interview. He went on to joke about the type of rating a television project such as this might need.

“It’ll probably come out at 1 in the morning, rated XXR. They told me the names will be changed to save the innocent. How do you fly to Tokyo in your robe and back, by Ric Flair,” Flair joked.

