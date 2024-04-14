Rocky Romero Announces His New Position With New Japan Pro Wrestling

Rocky Romero has been instrumental in fostering a relationship between New Japan Pro Wrestling and All Elite Wrestling. It was recently reported that Romero now works in the front office of AEW. However, he has now taken up a new position in NJPW. Romero revealed on his social media ahead of the Windy City Riot show in Chicago that he is the "NJOA VP Of Show & Talent Coordination."

Romero has worked with NJPW in some capacity since 2010. He is currently signed with the promotion as an in-ring talent and an ambassador. Romero is credited as the person to help bring Mercedes Moné into NJPW at Wrestle Kingdom 17 and in helping get the first Forbidden Door pay-per-view between AEW and NJPW off the ground in 2022. NJPW has also worked with IMPACT/TNA Wrestling for Multiverse United, a similar concept to Forbidden Door. Last fall, MLW entered a working relationship with NJPW and Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre that saw the latter stepping through the proverbial forbidden door.

"CMLL has always been known for not doing partnerships besides the New Japan partnership that they've had for many, many years," Romero pointed out to Comicbook.com in December. "Both companies are extremely loyal to each other. I reached out to CMLL and they floated the idea around and they liked having another partner, especially if New Japan was going to be linked and involved with it. I was able to get them all to meet over a Zoom call and they had a great conversation and that was the start. I think you're going to see a lot more CMLL talent coming to MLW very, very soon."

In his on-screen talent roles, Romero works for various companies, including NJPW, MLW, AEW, CMLL and ROH. He was recently defeated by Konosuke Takeshita of the Don Callis Family on AEW Rampage and he lost the MLW World Middleweight Title to Mistico at the end of February. Romero is an eight-time IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champion and a former IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion. Romero will compete against AEW International Champion Roderick Strong on Battle of the Belts in an eliminator match in the hopes of earning a future title shot.

Stay tuned to Comicbook.com for updates on Romero and New Japan Pro Wrestling.