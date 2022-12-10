ROH Crowns New Women's Champion at Final Battle

After an exciting opening match at ROH Final Battle, it was time for the ROH Women's Championship match, which featured two stars very familiar with each other. ROH Women's Champion Mercedes Martinez returned from injury several weeks ago and came face to face with her new challenger Athena, and now the two were finally meeting one on one with the Title on the line. They knew each other quite well, so they were able to counter each other's moves and styles throughout the match. Both had a few new tricks too though, but it was Athena who would seal the deal, delivering her finisher from the top rope and pinning Martinez to become the new ROH Women's Champion.

Athena came out swinging and she kept the pace up early, knocking Martinez off her feet and keeping her on her heels. Athena kept attacking and was able to counter most of Martinez's moves early, though the Champion slammed Athena down and shifted the pace and style to her liking. Martinez locked Athena down in a hold, putting pressure on Athena's leg, but she was able to break the hold and trip Martinez, who came down on her knee.

Athena then knocked Martinez down and went up top, but Martinez was able to bring that to a halt. Martinez then went to bring Athena down, but Athena reversed it and went to bring the Champ down instead, and she ultimately slammed her down and then picked her up again and threw her across the ring. A super kick followed into a cover but Martinz kicked out.

Martinez sent Athena flying next and then she hit a Brainbuster into a cover, but Athena kicked out. Athena was back on her feet soon though and she sent Martinez into the barricade, though Martinez dodged her next dropkick, which landed Athena on the hard floor, and it looked quite painful. Martinez set up Athena for an Anarchy Suplex off the barricade and hit it with authority, and Athena was definitely feeling the damage.

Martinez got Athena back in the ring and put the pressure on the challenger but then Athena bit the Champion's arm and broke the hold. Martinez then lifted Athena but she landed on her feet and hit her with double knees into a pin, but Martinez grabbed the bottom rope to break the pin. Athena then set up on the top and hit the finisher, pinning Martinez and getting the win, becoming the new ROH Women's Champion.

Here's the full updated card for ROH Final Battle:

ROH World Championship: Chris Jericho (C) vs Claudio Castagnoli

ROH Women's Championship Match: Athena (C) def. Mercedes Martinez

ROH Tag Team Championship (Double Dog Collar Match): FTR (C) vs The Briscoes

ROH World Television Championship: Samoa Joe (C) vs Juice Robinson

ROH Pure Championship: Daniel Garcia (C) vs Wheeler Yuta

ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship: Dalton Castle and The Boys (C) vs The Embassy

Swerve In Our Glory vs Shane Taylor Promotions

Blake Christian and AR Fox def. Rush and Dralistico

