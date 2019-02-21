Roman Reigns to Appear on WWE Raw With Health Update

Roman Reigns is set to return to WWE television on the Feb. 25 episode of Monday Night Raw, according to Vince McMahon.

“(Roman Reigns) (aka Joe Anoa’i) will address the status of his fight with leukemia this Monday on Raw. #fighter #proud #classy,” McMahon tweeted on Thursday.

Back in October Reigns announced to the world on an episode of Monday Night Raw that he was battling leukemia, and that he would need to step away from the professional wrestling business as he underwent chemotherapy. At the time Reigns was the reigning WWE Universal Champion, and he relinquished the title moments after his announcement.

“You know the deal, you know how life is,” Reigns said. “Life is not fair, it’s not all peaches and cream. Sometimes life throws you a curve ball. And right now the best thing for me to do is to go home, to focus on my family and my health.

“But I want to make one thing clear, by no means is this a retirement speech,” he continued. “Because after I’m done whooping leukemia’s ass once again I’m coming back home. And when I do, it’s not just going to be about titles and being on top, no it’s about a purpose. I am coming back because I want to show all of you, the whole world, I want to show my family, my friends, my children and my wife, that when life throws a curve ball at me, I am the type of man that will stand in that batter’s box, I will crowd the plate, I will choke up and I will swing for the fences every single time. Because I will beat this and I will be back and you will see me very, very soon.”

Both the fans and his fellow wrestlers wished him well as he reportedly began treatment in November.

“Thank you to everyone who’s reached out…I can’t put into words what it means to me,” Reigns wrote on Twitter. “Your energy and positivity motivate me to get better quickly to get back in the ring, but for now I’m going to spend time with my family and focus on health. Thank you – Joe/Roman.”

The upcoming episode of Monday Night Raw will take place at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.