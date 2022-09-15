Paul Heyman Responds to Logan Paul's Comments About Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns was a guest on Logan Paul's Impaulsive podcast this week and some of Paul's comments seemed to have rubbed "The Tribal Chief" the wrong way. After their interview, Paul said in the episode, "I can feel the dog coming out in me. Like when I watch him on TV and in the ring, I just wanna f—ing wrestle the guy...That's what I do. I did it with Floyd Mayweather. My second opponent was Floyd f—ng Mayweather. Did you see what I did at SummerSlam? When was the last time you saw something like that done? Top rope, onto the table, in my second match ever."

"It's what I do. I love competing at the highest level as soon as I get into the thing," he added. "You put me against Roman Reigns right now, I think I would win. Me vs. Roman Reigns one-on-one, that's my match."

Reigns took notice, tweeting out, "I bless the world and bring the Island of Relevancy to your show. You and your boys acknowledge me and as soon as I'm gone you run your mouth?! Wiseman, handle him."

I am in receipt of your command, and I shall indeed bestow upon @LoganPaul the wisdom he so desperately lacks.



My #TribalChief, please consider this HANDLED! https://t.co/POq1vmwngZ — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) September 15, 2022

Reigns successfully defended his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre back at Clash at the Castle and reportedly won't defend it again until Crown Jewel in November. His opponent is unknown as of now, but WWE has proven in the past that they're not afraid to use celebrities in marquee matches at their annual Saudi shows. Both Tyson Fury and Cain Velasquez were booked for Crown Jewel back in 2019, with the latter even getting a WWE Championship match.

Meanwhile, Paul signed a contract with WWE earlier this year. So far he has wrestled twice, beating The Mysterios in a tag team match at WrestleMania 38 and The Miz at SummerSlam. Would you watch a match between Reigns and Paul if WWE booked it? How long would Paul be able to survive against "The Head of the Table?" Let us know down in the comments!