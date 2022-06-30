Logan Paul Officially Signs With WWE

Logan Paul has inked a deal with WWE. The YouTube star shared the news on his Twitter, showcasing an image of himself alongside his WWE contract, Interim Chief Executive Officer and Chairwoman Stephanie McMahon, and Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy & Development Triple H. "Just signed with the WWE," Paul wrote in the tweet. This news comes fresh off of Monday Night RAW, which saw The Miz announce that Paul was training for an in-ring return. Miz specifically said that WWE SummerSlam, which will take place on July 30, is the event that Paul will wrestle his next match at.

Paul made his WWE debut in the build up to WWE WrestleMania 37 in 2021, aligning himself with Sami Zayn. He would act as Zayn's special guest during the event, accompanying the former Intercontinental Champion to the ring. Paul would be on the receiving end of a Kevin Owens Stunner at the conclusion of his first WWE appearance.

That said, it hasn't been all defeats for Paul in WWE. Paul would compete in tag team action at this past year's WrestleMania, teaming with The Miz in a victorious effort against Rey and Dominik Mysterio. Paul would specifically shine in that contest, landing impressive moves like Eddie Guerrero's famed Three Amigos (a trilogy of standing suplexes) as well as Latino Heat's top rope Frog Splash.

The match would conclude with Miz turning on his partner, nailing a Skull-Crushing Finale on Paul. Miz claimed this past Monday that the attack on Paul was simply a "teaching lesson," and that the two are now on good terms.

Leading up to his WWE contract, Paul had teased wanting to get more involved within the world of professional wrestling.

"If I do end up getting more involved, I would love to help bridge that gap with creativity," Paul said. "I think there's a way to make it some kind of mainstream, viral, cultural phenomenon with WWE."

There's no word on the specifics of Paul's WWE deal at this time. Beyond wrestling, Paul has dabbled in boxing, most notably competing against Floyd Mayweather in a 2021 exhibition bout. Logan has no upcoming boxing matches scheduled, but his brother, Jake Paul, is set to take on Tommy Fury later this summer.

Stay tuned to ComicBook for further details of Logan Paul's future professional wrestling plans.