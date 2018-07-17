Roman Reigns Qualifies for No. 1 Contender’s Match Against Finn Balor and Drew McIntyre

Roman Reigns is one win away from facing Brock Lesnar yet again.

“The Big Dog” defeated Drew McIntyre and Finn Balor on Monday night to qualify for the No. 1 Contender’s match on the July 23 episode of Raw. Reigns’ opponent will be determined in a separate triple threat on Monday night between Seth Rollins, Elias and Bobby Lashley.

Late in the match Balor countered Reigns’ Superman Punch attempted with a shotgun dropkick, then nailed a shotgun dropkick. He hit the Coup de Grace and made the cover, but was stopped by McIntyre.

Moments later McIntyre went for the Claymore on a downed Reigns, but he dodged and wound up kicking Balor in the corner. Reigns knocked him out of the ring with a Superman Punch, then turned around to spear Balor in the middle of the ring for the pin.

Raw opened this week with general manager Kurt Angle following up on his threat from the night before and was moments away from stripping Brock Lesnar of the Universal Championship. But Paul Heyman interrupted his announcement just before he could give the order, and tried to plead the case that Lesnar wants to be a dual-sports champion by winning the UFC Heavyweight Championship when he returns to mixed martial arts in January.

Angle was having none of it. He said either Lesnar defends the title at SummerSlam on Aug. 19 or his days as champion are over. Heyman reluctantly agreed, and one by one the potential contenders made their way out to the ring.

Reigns’ history with Lesnar and his failed pursuit at winning the WWE Universal Championship is well-known. The two first clashed at WrestleMania 31 for the WWE Championship, but had the match interrupted by Seth Rollins’ Money in the Bank cash-in. The two then met again in the main event of WrestleMania 34 back in April, with Lesnar winning in dominant fashion after nailing “The Big Dog” with seven F-5 finishers.

The day after the match it was announced that Lesnar had signed a new contract with the WWE and the two would meet once again in a Steel Cage match at the Greatest Royal Rumble in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The match ended with Reigns spearing Lesnar through the side of the cage wall, but the referee at ringside declared Lesnar the winner for escaping the cage first (even though Reigns’ feet touched the floor first).

SummerSlam takes place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Aug. 19.