Watch: Steve Austin Looks Ripped Following WWE WrestleMania 39 Rumors

"Stone Cold" Steve Austin made his surprise in-ring return in the main event of WrestleMania 38 Night One this past April, defeating Kevin Owens in an impromptu No Holds Barred match in his first bout since WrestleMania XIX in 2003. Austin was asked weeks after that match if he'd be up for wrestling again at WrestleMania 39 next April, and "The Texas Rattlesnake" didn't shoot down the idea — "...Never say 'never' but I would really imagine that within the scope of that show, that's gonna be a big show in a big-time city and it'll be a two-night event again so, I'm not — I'm sure I'm done wrestling per se, but as a part of WWE, I can't imagine I would not be there in some capacity and I'm not booking myself on the show because I didn't book myself on 38. That's a Vince [McMahon] thing and I have a great relationship with him and if I get the call, I'll be there."

But even though Vince McMahon is no longer involved with WWE, Austin might be gearing up for another WrestleMania match anyway. WrestleVotes reported via GiveMeSport earlier this month saying Austin was open to the possibility by saying, "I know that he had a wonderful time doing it last year in Dallas. He was happy, he was elated. Let's say that the performance of the match, everything went so well and people loved it so much, So I know he was thrilled to post WrestleMania. And I'd say he was open to doing it again."

Austin, who has always stayed in good shape even after his in-ring retirement, got fans buzzing this weekend when he posted a quick video of his morning cardio to his Instagram story. Do you think the WWE Hall of Famer will be on the WrestleMania 39 card? And if so, who would it be against? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

The two big rumored matches for WrestleMania are Roman Reigns vs. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey. Reports popped up earlier this week that John Cena is gearing up to be at the show as well, though his potential opponent was not confirmed.