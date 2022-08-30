Roman Reigns Comments on Reaching Two Years as WWE Universal Champion

Roman Reigns took to Twitter on Tuesday to celebrate his massive career milestone of reaching two consecutive years as WWE Universal Champion. "The Tribal Chief" wrote, "A run like never before. Success in every single measure and in every category. This is what the Top of the Mountain looks like so Acknowledge and appreciate it." Reigns won the Universal Championship for the second time in his career at Payback 2020, just one week after returning from his hiatus at that year's SummerSlam. After numerous successful title defenses, he unified the title with the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 38 by beating Brock Lesnar.

Reigns has since taken a lighter schedule thanks to the new contract he recently signed. He explained the thought process behind it in a new interview with the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast last week.

This is what the Top of the Mountain looks like so Acknowledge and appreciate it. https://t.co/GDnCGxZOdI — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) August 30, 2022

"For me, it was trying to balance everything. Someone who has five children, we're in a critical portion of their lives where they are so young and this is where we build these relationships and bonds and they get to know who their dad is. For me, it was extremely important that I can build my fatherhood as the priority and the number one hat that I wear. In WWE, Vince (McMahon) and everybody was very good about accommodating that and making sure to keep me in the WWE family," Reigns said.

"The main thing is, no, we're not going to be on every single pay-per-view, but anything that I am on, which will be all the major ones and a couple of the other ones that fall in-between the big four and the Saudis. I'll always support those with TV to build the story and rivalry going forward. Compared to what I did, technically, compared to a full-time, on everything, you only get a day and a half a week, yeah, it's part-time compared to what I usually run. I'm an annual character on WWE television. It's done well so far. The reactions, it makes everything feel more special if you're not as attainable or available. It puts a little mystique around you. Pretty much all of the houses have done well. The actual reaction, the decibel level is still very high. I couldn't have planned for it to go any better. Hopefully, we'll continue to build that. I've done it to where, I could do it every single week, that's no problem. At the same time, if the quality is high, the quantity doesn't have to be crazy," he continued