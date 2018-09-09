Roman Reigns Says his Haters Are ‘Closet Lovers’

Apathy is every wrestler’s greatest enemy. So as long as a WWE Superstars is getting cheered, booed, or in Roman Reigns‘ case, both, then their character is given staying power.

But regardless of the noise that comes from arena’s Roman Reigns sees them all as his supporters.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In an interview with Yahoo! Sports, Reigns discussed his unprecedented relationship with the WWE fanbase, particularly those that claim to hate him.

“I think they’re like closet lovers, to be honest. You can say whatever you want, but it’s how you say it that matters. The way they deliver it, they’re more connected to me than their so-called ‘favorites.’ For me to be able to pull on whatever string I pull on, it just goes to show there’s a deep rooting there,” he said.

Reigns’ ability to send his haters into a frenzy was on full display the night after he beat The Undertaker at WrestleMania 33. But to a professional wrestler, a tsunami of boos is just a good as booming elation. More than any wrestlers in WWE history, Roman Reigns is subjected to a different reaction in every building he enters. And as long as the WWE keeps making noise, Reigns will remain in the driver’s seat.

“[The crowd reaction] doesn’t really matter to me, as long as they’re really loud, that’s all I really care about. There could be certain moments where they try to hijack shows and all of that, but by the end of the match, they’re standing up so I’ve been blessed. I really do think that if they love to hate you, they still love you,” he said.

Reigns’ next big date comes at SummerSlam on August 19. In what WWE is already calling the most important match of his career, Reigns will try to nab the Universal Championship for the third time in 2018. The previous two attempts fell short despite fans expecting Reigns’ victory. However, SummerSlam looks to be Reigns’ final crack at Lesnar. Regardless of result, Lesnar will be off to pursue his UFC ambitions making Reigns WWE’s last hope of keeping the Universal championship regularly featured on TV.

In an interview with Sporting News, Reigns discussed the detriments of Lesnar’s sporadic schedule as Universal Champion

“It’s killing us. It’s killing us. It makes for better storytelling. It would be a better product. It would be a better show. When you have the diamond that everybody’s chasing, it gives everybody a GPS of where they are and where they’re trying to be,” he said.

Well see how things shake out on Sunday, but Reigns vs. Lesnar promise to affect WWE’s future in the coming years.