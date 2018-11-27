Twitter Sounds off on Ronda Rousey’s Bruised Face and Makeup During WWE Raw

Ronda Rousey appeared on Monday Night Raw this week to confront Nia Jax ahead of their upcoming match at the TLC pay-per-view. But instead of concentrating on what she was saying, fans watching along at home were too distracted by Rousey’s appearance.

Numerous fans were quick to point out that Rousey’s red eye makeup was making her eyes look bloodshot, and that her jaw line facing towards the hard camera gave her a noticeable green hue.

“Dear @RondaRousey, Please fire your makeup artist, thought your eyes were bleeding at first. Thank you,” one Twitter fan wrote.

“Why does Ronda Rousey wear the weirdest looking makeup?” wrote another.

“All comments on her abilities in the ring or on the mic aside.. who the hell does @RondaRousey ‘s makeup??” another fan asked. “She’s freakin’ green people. And unless you want to look like a zombie you NEVER wear red eyeliner.”

“Whoever keeps doing Ronda Rousey’s makeup needs to be fired immediately,” one fan demanded.

But one keen-eyed fan had an answer for Rousey’s appearance. The green marks on Rousey’s face weren’t from makeup, they were bruises.

Those are bruises from the kendo stick. They’re green now. pic.twitter.com/8AYiNAOaBd — Justin Golightly (@SecretMovesMMA) November 27, 2018

Rousey faced Charlotte Flair in a non-title match at Survivor Series back on Nov. 18 at the Staples Center, and wound up taking a vicious beating after Flair decided to get herself disqualified. The multi-time women’s champion viciously struck Rousey with a kendo stick multiple times before it broke, then hit her with her Natural Selection finisher onto a steel chair. After fighting off a few referees, Flair went so far as to stomp on the chair while it was wrapped around Rousey’s throat, leaving her a bloody mess.

Flair was unapologetic on SmackDown Live two days later for her attack, which forced general manager Paige to hit her with a fine. Meanwhile, Rousey turned her attention back to Jax, who became the No. 1 contender for the Raw Women’s championship by winning at battle royale at Evolution.

Rousey was originally supposed to face SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch at Survivor Series as part of the champion vs. champion series during the show. Unfortunately Lynch had to be pulled from the event after suffering a concussion and a broken bone in her face when she was accidentally hit with a stray punch from Jax during a brawl on an episode of Raw.