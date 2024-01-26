Rhea Ripley Hits Impressive WWE Milestone

Rhea Ripley first won the WWE Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 39 in her match against Charlotte Flair. In the time since, she's been one of the most dominating women at the top of the WWE women's division while being a member of the Judgment Day stable. As WrestleMania 40 approaches, a full calendar year since her big win, Ripley has officially hit 300 days as champion.

Ripley has come out on top against some of the strongest women in WWE, including Natalya, Raquel Rodriguez, Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler, and Zoey Stark. Ripley has yet to have a big storyline surrounding her title reign as most of her wins have been one-off matches, but the road to WrestleMania has already prove to be a different story.

Ripley's Road to WrestleMania

Though Ripley isn't scheduled to appear at the Royal Rumble, 29 other women will participate, vying for an opportunity to dethrone the champion at WrestleMania. WWE has been teasing a storyline between "The Man" Becky Lynch and Ripley for a number of weeks now, possibly hinting at a Mania title match between the two stars. Lynch is currently tied up in a storyline with Jax, making it a point that she's someone that doesn't back down from a fight and she will get back up over and over again.

Lynch has been itching for a match between them but Jax has been adamant about toying with the eight-time WWE women's champion. If she can overcome Jax before Mania season comes to a close, Ripley vs. Lynch is the biggest women's match that WWE can produce. Naturally, it makes sense that Lynch would be a favorite to win the Rumble and point to the WrestleMania sign this Saturday. She and Ripley have met in a televised singles match exactly one time in their WWE careers and that match took place down in NXT in 2019. It ended in a No Contest.

"I expect a huge challenge from the Man, Becky. She has definitely made her a name for herself in this company. She's accomplished so much. She's going down in history, as one of the best," Ripley told India Today in September. "She will 110 percent be in the Hall of Fame one day. But at the end of the day, when you step in the ring with Mami, it's a whole different sort of challenge. If it were to be myself and Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 40, you know, I invite that challenge."

There are a number of other women that could be slotted in a spot opposite of Ripley on the grandest stage of them all, though, including Liv Morgan who once teamed with Ripley and won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. Jade Cargill who signed with WWE ahead of WWE Fastlane last year is also waiting in the wings as she has been training nonstop with Natalya and TJ Wilson. If she's a surprise entrant, a match between those two dominant figures would be a sight to behold.

What do you think of Ripley's title reign? Who do you think should be the one to end it? Let us know in the comments!