New Rumble Trailer Reveals Early Paramount+ Release Date

After a number of release date delays and changes, the latest trailer for Paramount Pictures’ Rumble confirms that the animated adventure will be debuting on the streaming service Paramount+ beginning on December 15th. Fans got a trailer for the film in the early part of 2020, before the coronavirus pandemic began seeing movie theaters around the world shuttering their doors, which impacted the release of Rumble, and while the last release date the film had saw it opening in February of 2022, audiences were gifted the good news that they’ll be able to check it out from the comfort of their own homes this holiday season. Check out the new trailer for Rumble below before it lands on Paramount+ on December 15th.

Produced by Paramount Animation in association with WWE Studios, and with production companies, Reel FX and Walden Media, the film features an all-star voice cast, including Geraldine Viswanathan, Terry Crews, Stephen A. Smith, Jimmy Tatro, Tony Danza, Susan Kelechi Watson, Tony Shalhoub, Bridget Everett, Greta Lee, Ben Schwartz, Joe “Roman Reigns” Anoa’i, Becky Lynch, Michael Buffer and Charles Barkley.

In a world where monster wrestling is a global sport and monsters are superstar athletes, Rumble‘s teenage Winnie seeks to follow in her father’s footsteps by coaching a loveable underdog monster into a champion.

Based on the graphic novel Monster on the Hill by Rob Harrell, Rumble is directed by Hamish Grieve, screenplay by Hamish Grieve and Matt Lieberman, and produced by Brad Booker and Mark Bakshi. Executive producers are Steve O’Brien, Chuck Peil, Frank Smith, Naia Cucukov, Jeff Fierson, Susan Levison, and Richard Lowell.

“We are thrilled to build on our recent success with family-friendly films and bring Rumble‘s entertaining and inspiring underdog story to Paramount+ this holiday season,” Tanya Giles, Chief Programming Officer, ViacomCBS Streaming, shared in a statement.

This isn’t the only family-friendly entertainment coming to the service next month, as fans will also be getting a new holiday-themed Rugrats episode.

The event was previously described, “In the multi-denominational special episode titled ‘Traditions,’ Tommy’s first Chanukah falls on Christmas Eve, and the Pickles family must juggle their family traditions to make sure each feels important, while also celebrating Las Posadas with Betty and her family. The episode features guest stars Raini Rodriguez as Gabi, Swoosie Kurtz as Minka, Henry Winkler as Boris, and Tata Vega as Tia Esperanza. This new episode joins Rugrats‘ growing slate of holiday episodes on the service, which includes ‘A Rugrats Kwanzaa,’ ‘Rugrats Chanukah,’ and ‘The Santa Experience.’”

