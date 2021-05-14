Paramount and WWE Delay Rumble Out of 2021

✖

Paramount and WWE have pushed the animated feature Rumble to 2022. Unfortunately for fans of the brand, they’ll have to wait a little while longer to see all these colorful characters mixing it up on the big screen. What originally was poised for a May 14th release will have to have the big debut on February 18th, 2022. Director Hamish Grieve’s story sees monsters as larger-than-life superstar athletes. A young girl names Winnie wants to become a legendary coach by taking some unsuspecting hopeful all the way to the top. WWE Superstars Becky Lynch and Roman Reigns will lend their voices to characters. Also along for the ride will be Will Arnett, Terry Crews, and Geraldine Viswanathan. Other sports and film stars have been linked to the project as well. The film will certainly be able to capitalize on that family movie vibe when it hits theaters next year.

Reigns of course had his big-screen debut during Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw. He previously spoke to Comicbook.com about working alongside family in Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

"It is pretty neat," Reigns explained. "I'm sure, you know, just about everybody who meets him gets star struck and he has that name and that lure where it's larger than life, biggest super star on Earth, biggest actor on Earth. But when you around him he's very personable, he's very humble. He doesn't come off as this mega super star, wealthy rich guy that can fight anywhere he wants at anytime. He comes off very human like.

"... He's motivating and inspiring," he continued. "Along with myself and the others, we all have goals and we're always reaching for more. He's on a level that I would like to get to one day and have the opportunities to do some of the things he's done done on the business side. But he doesn't carry himself like that. He doesn't carry himself like he wants ... he caries himself like a hometown guy that knows everybody and he's very easy to talk to. It was really cool to see him in his element and still just kinda the same guy that he was before."

Paramount put out a release about the film last year:

"The movie is set in a world where monster wrestling is a global sport and monsters are superstar athletes. Stay tuned to WWE digital platforms for more information as the release for 'Rumble' approaches."

