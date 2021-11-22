Paramount+ Releases Slate of Holiday Programming, Including New Rugrats Special

With Thanksgiving festivities kicking off later this week and with December right around the corner, many movie and TV fans are looking for ways to get into the spirit of the season, with Paramount+ revealing their slate of programming that subscribers will surely want to be checking out. In addition to the platform hosting a number of classic and beloved titles, fans will also be able to check out the all-new Rugrats holiday special. Whether you’re looking for classic installments of holiday-themed sitcoms, family-friendly programming, or unconventional entertainment, Paramount+ will have you covered in the coming weeks. Check out the Paramount+ holiday-themed hub here.

Per press release, “For kids, Paramount+ has rounded up a sleigh-load of festive programming, including A Loud House Christmas, an original live-action holiday movie based on Nickelodeon’s Emmy Award-winning animated series, premiering on November 26th, and an all-new special Rugrats‘ episode that debuts on December 2nd. In the multi-denominational special episode titled ‘Traditions,’ Tommy’s first Chanukah falls on Christmas Eve, and the Pickles family must juggle their family traditions to make sure each feels important, while also celebrating Las Posadas with Betty and her family. The episode features guest stars Raini Rodriguez as Gabi, Swoosie Kurtz as Minka, Henry Winkler as Boris, and Tata Vega as Tia Esperanza. This new episode joins Rugrats‘ growing slate of holiday episodes on the service, which includes ‘A Rugrats Kwanzaa,’ ‘Rugrats Chanukah,’ and ‘The Santa Experience.’

“This season, pint-sized viewers will also jingle all the way to ‘SpongeBob’s Winter Wonderland’ selection, which includes beloved episodes from the hit-animated series such as ‘Patchy the Pirate Presents the SpongeBob SquarePants Christmas Special,’ ‘It’s a SpongeBob Christmas!,’ and ‘Frozen Faceoff.’ The streaming service’s family-friendly offering is rounded out with a collection from Nickelodeon and Nick Jr. that includes holiday episodes from hit kids’ series, such as Bubble Guppies (‘Happy Holidays, Mr. Grumpfish’), iCarly (‘iChristmas’), Dora the Explorer (‘A Present for Santa’), Henry Danger (‘Holiday Punch’), PAW Patrol (‘Pups Save Christmas’), Peppa Pig (‘Santa’s Grotto/Santa’s Visit’), and The Fairly OddParents (‘Merry Wishmas’), as well as specials such as Inspector Gadget Saves Christmas, All Star Nickmas Spectacular, Top Elf, and Sonic the Christmas Blast.

“Also sliding down subscribers’ chimneys this holiday season are Christmas classics such as A Christmas Carol, Bridget Jones’s Diary, Happy Christmas, Serendipity, and Surviving Christmas, plus fan-favorite episodes from iconic series such as Beverly Hills, 90210 (‘Christmas Comes This Time Each Year’), Cheers (‘Christmas Cheers’), Everybody Hates Chris (‘Everybody Hates Kwanzaa’), Frasier (‘Frasier Grinch’), Happy Days (‘Guess Who’s Coming to Christmas’), Taxi (‘A Full House for Christmas’), and The Brady Bunch (‘The Voice of Christmas’).

“In addition, Paramount+ will be the streaming home for new live and on-demand holiday movies from CBS, including A Christmas Proposal, which follows a down-on-her-luck chef, Maria Winters (Jessica Camacho), as she agrees to pose as the girlfriend of a hotshot Seattle attorney, Julian Diaz (Adam Rodriguez), for the holidays; and Christmas Takes Flight, a holiday battle of wills between pilot Jenny Beckett (Katie Lowes) and Matt Hansen (Evan Williams), a number-crunching CEO who purchases Jenny’s family-owned, regional airline. Additional can’t-miss events streaming on the platform include: One Last Time: An Evening with Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga, a new live concert special honoring the musical legacy and enduring friendship between the two musical icons, and New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash, a star-studded special featuring country music’s hottest superstars ringing in the new year from downtown Nashville.

“Consumers can enjoy the streaming festivities, plus binge the service’s expansive slate of original series, movies, and live sports during the holiday break, by taking advantage of Paramount+’s special Black Friday deal that gives new customers one month free when they use the code PEAKSALE. This season’s Watchlist musts include Clifford the Big Red Dog, Ghosts, Mayor of Kingstown, Star Trek: Prodigy, SOUTH PARK: POST COVID, which premieres exclusively on Paramount+ on November 25th, and The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles, debuting November 24th.”

You can head to the Paramount+ holiday-themed hub here to check out their complete collection.

