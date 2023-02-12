Ryan Reynolds Stars In Aviation Gin Super Bowl 2023 Ad, Reveals Sweepstakes

Happy Super Bowl Sunday, sports fans! Today will see the Kansas City Chiefs going up against the Philadelphia Eagles in the big game, but their showdown isn't the only thing to look forward to. There's going to be a slew of exciting new commercials, including many that feature beloved actors returning to some of their best roles. John Travolta is channeling Grease in a T-Mobile ad, Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul are returning to the roles of Walter White and Jesse Pinkman in an upcoming ad for Frito-Lay's PopCorners snack, Alicia Silverstone is recreating her Clueless days for Rakuten, and much more. This morning, Ryan Reynolds also shared a new ad for his company, Aviation Gin, and revealed he's giving away two tickets to next year's Super Bowl.

"Whole Super Bowls were won in less time. @nfl @AviationGin," Reynolds shared on Instagram. "Today in the Super Bowl, each of the two minute warnings... everyone will have two minutes to enter a sweepstakes to win two tickets to next year's Super Bowl," Reynolds says in the ad. He joked, "Okay, so this gives us a year to sort through the legal..." You can learn more about the contest at 2GINUTEWARNING.COM, and check out the ad below:

What Movie Trailers Are Airing During Super Bowl LVII?

In addition to celebrity-filled ads, you can also glimpse some exciting new trailers during the big game. Last month, The Wrap confirmed that Warner Bros. will be debuting a promo for the upcoming The Flash film during Super Bowl LVII. This will be the first major showcase for a Warner Bros. film at the Super Bowl in seventeen years. The last time they released a trailer during the Super Bowl was to showcase V for Vendetta, Poseidon, and 16 Blocks back in 2006. However, there have been some Warner Bros. crossover ads during past Super Bowls. For example, Wonder Woman 1984 was a part of Tide's ad campaign in 2020 and there was a "Year of Heroes" teaser in 2020 that debuted on Super Bowl weekend, but did not air during the actual game. That ad featured footage from The Flash, The Batman, Black Adam, and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

When Is Deadpool 3 Being Released?

In addition to owning various companies, Reynolds will also soon be reprising his role of Deadpool in the highly-anticipated Deadpool 3, which is scheduled to be released on September 6th, 2024. The movie will also see the long-awaired return of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine. After Logan, fans thought Jackman's 17-year run as Wolverine was over, but both Jackman and Reynolds have promised that the threequel won't mess with the powerful ending of the 2017 film. Jackman is already back to training for the role and has even had some wardrobe mishaps due to his expanding muscles. Recently, Jackman said that the decision to return as Wolverine in Deadpool 3 was his own. On TikTok, u/uncrazed caught up with the X-Men star to ask him how Reynolds convinced him to return to the role. Jackman quipped, "I make my own decisions, brother."

Who are you rooting for in the Super Bowl tonight? Tell us in the comments!