Paul Rudd Pleads With Super Bowl Referee Carl Cheffers Not to Become Marvel Villain

Sunday, February 12th is one of the biggest days in sports with Super Bowl LVII seeing a showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles and headed into the big game, it seems like everyone has their opinion on which team they'd like to win. That includes Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania star Paul Rudd, but his cheering for the Chiefs comes with a twist. He's pleading with referee Carl Cheffers to not become a Marvel villain in terms of his calls during the game.

Speaking with ESPN, Rudd said he'd rather the Chiefs win the Super Bowl than win an Oscar and then when asked what his dream MCU villain lineup is, he named Kang and Thanos as the usual suspects, but then included Cheffers and begged him not to become a villain.

"Hopefully Carl Cheffers will not have to be added to that list. In case you don't now, he's the head ref for the Super Bowl, so come on Carl. You've called some rough ones against us in the past. Throw a brother a bone here, brother, alright Carl? Please," Rudd said.

How big of a threat is Kang?

While Cheffers isn't actually an MCU villain, Kang (Jonathan Majors) certainly is — and he's poised to be a serious threat, perhaps even the most powerful villain in the multiverse, according to director Peyton Reed.

"This movie is the biggest of the three. We decided if we had a chance to make a third round, we wanted to go nuts," Reed said previously. "We wanted to beat Scott Lang up a little bit. It's still comedic, but also it takes a very serious turn. We love the idea of putting the tiniest Avengers, and Avengers that maybe fans think are the least powerful Avengers, and [putting] them up against the most powerful villain in the multiverse."

What is Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania about?

The official synopsis for the upcoming Marvel Studios film is as follows: Super-Hero partners Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp. Together, with Hope's parents Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) and Hank Pym (Michael Douglas), and Scott's daughter Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures, and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought possible. Directed by Peyton Reed and produced by Kevin Feige and Stephen Broussard, "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" also stars Jonathan Majors as Kang, David Dastmalchian as Veb, Katy O'Brian as Jentorra, William Jackson Harper as Quaz and Bill Murray as Lord Krylar.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania opens in theaters on February 17th.