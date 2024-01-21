Shelton Benjamin "Still Weighing Options" Post WWE Release

In September of 2023 a number of talent were released from WWE following the WWE-UFC merger. A lot of the names surprised fans, like Mustafa Ali, Dolph Ziggler (Nic Nemeth), and Shelton Benjamin. A lot of those releases have since been popping up in other promotions with Ali taking over the independents with his "Wrestling World Tour Campaign" that has shown record-breaking sales for a lot of promotions. Nemeth, who has never wrestled outside of the WWE system, popped up in NJPW at Wrestle Kingdom 18 and has since signed with TNA. Ash By Elegance (WWE's Dana Brooke) and Top Dolla are two names also making headlines in TNA but Benjamin has yet to make a decision about his future.

"To be honest, I don't know," Benjamin said on the Kurt Angle Show. "I'm still weighing options. I've had a knock on my door here and there. I have no commitments, nothing major to announce aside from a few indie dates and a lot of autograph sessions. I've been taking my time on deciding what I want to do next. I am at a point in my career where I want to have fun. If it's not worth it, I want to have fun and make money, if it's not worth it, I just don't want to do it." (h/t: Fightful)

The 48-year-old wrestler had been with WWE for over two decades. After his departure in 2010 he began popping up all over the world in promotions like Ring of Honor, NJPW, and Pro Wrestling NOAH. He made a return to WWE in 2017, largely teaming with Chad Gable. His last WWE match took place just weeks before he was let go on Main Event against The Viking Raiders. At this stage in his career, the well-traveled veteran has no interest in doing something that he doesn't find fun. "I'm not trying to build a name, I have a name, but I want to be where I'm appreciated and featured and can have some fun. I've never had the superstar complex where, 'I have to do this.' No, January 10 marked 24 years in the business for me and I've been extremely fortunate with injuries and family life that I can still go out and tear it up with the best of them. I'm just not sure where that's going to be at this point. I'm taking temperatures all over the place."

Shortly after his release, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful reported that there were some talent within AEW pushing to bring Benjamin prior to him being let go. There were rumors that the end of his contract was imminent but that turned out to be false as he still had some time on his deal.

