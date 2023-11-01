AEW Dynamite Preview: MJF vs. Bullet Club Gold, Omega and Jericho Team Up, Tony Khan's Announcement

All Elite Wrestling continues on the road to AEW Full Gear. This past weekend, it was cemented that it will be MJF defending the AEW World Championship against Jay White at that pay-per-view, as he successfully retained his title over Kenny Omega on AEW Collision. That victory locked in MJF's reign as the longest run with the AEW World Title in company history. Even though he is now immortalized in the history books, MJF is actually still without his title. Weeks ago, White and Bullet Club Gold beat down MJF and stole the big Burberry belt, keeping it in their possession ever since.

Bullet Club Gold vs. MJF and Mystery Partners

Tonight, MJF looks to get his belt back.

The self-proclaimed generational talent has challenged Bullet Club Gold (Jay White, Juice Robinson and The Gunns) to an eight-man tag match against himself and three partners of his choosing. All signs point to those three partners being the AEW World Trios Champions, The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn, but MJF's frustrations with Max Caster could lead to a swerve. Ring of Honor Television Champion Samoa Joe has also promised to have MJF's back as long as he gets a future world title shot, so MJF could enlist his help in tonight's match.

Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho Team Up

Winnipeg's favorite sons are joining forces.

Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho will tag together to take on Jericho's former allies, Angelo Parker and Matt Menard. Omega is coming off a hard-hitting title match against MJF four days ago on AEW Collision.

Tony Khan's Announcement

AEW President Tony Khan will make another announcement on tonight's broadcast. There is no clear word on what this announcement will be, but the constant speculation of a streaming deal has always circulated whenever a new announcement is teased. This announcement could be further details related to AEW Worlds End, AEW's newest pay-per-view that was quietly revealed during the main event of AEW Dynamite last week.

You can check out the full card below...

AEW International Championship : Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Claudio Castagnoli



: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Claudio Castagnoli AEW Women's World Championship: Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Willow Nightingale



Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Willow Nightingale Bullet Club Gold (Jay White, Juice Robinson, Austin Gunn & Colten Gunn) vs. MJF & three partners of his choosing



The Golden Jets (Chris Jericho & Kenny Omega) vs. Angelo Parker & Matt Menard



Tony Khan has an announcement



AEW Dynamite goes down at 8 PM ET on TBS.