Latest WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2023 Member Revealed

Stacy Keibler is officially the newest addition to the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2023, per an announcement made via People Magazine on Monday. Keibler initially entered the wrestling business by winning a competition to become the newest member of the Nitro Girls dance troupe in 1999. Though she worked primarily as a manager, Keibler made her in-ring debut in June 2000 for WCW and had her contract picked up by WWE after WCW was purchased in 2001. She'd remain with WWE until 2006.

"I never thought I would be in the Hall of Fame, to be honest," she told the magazine. "I was completely shocked when I got the call. I had tears in my eyes. My husband's coming, my husband's family's coming, my family, my kids. We have friends coming from L.A., from Austin. So it's really exciting because a lot of these people didn't get to see me in action. I get tears in my eyes every time. How am I going to keep it together? I got to keep it together."

I’m so excited to finally share the news! Thank you to all my fans for making this possible! So grateful to @wwe & @people for their support. https://t.co/i04E4MR1w6 — Stacy Keibler (@StacyKeibler) March 27, 2023

"The fans are the ones that made it possible. I owe so much to them for getting me to this point in my career. I've spent time just reflecting, and I feel so lucky to have this extraordinary time with the organization, the community, but most of all the fans. And it's shaped my life, and there's nothing else that can get me more excited in the exact same way as being live in front of the WWE fans. Their passion is contagious. So I'm just so excited," she added.

She also talked in the interview about moving into a new chapter of her life as a mother of three, saying, "anyone with three kids knows that that's a juggling act, and it's my full-time job.

"So I have taken a step back to focus on putting my heart and soul into that," she continued. "Now because I've been a performer since the age of seven, of course, it's also in my heart, but it's just something that I've kind of taken a backseat to that, focusing on something else."

Other members of this year's Hall of Fame class include Rey Mysterio, The Great Muta and Andy Kaufman. The induction ceremony will take place this Friday at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles following Friday Night SmackDown.



