Why Dave Bautista Reportedly Won't Get His WWE Hall of Fame Induction This Year

Dave Bautista (fka Batista) was initially announced for the WWE Hall of Fame back in 2019, but between the COVID-19 pandemic postponing the Class of 2020's induction and a scheduling conflict, "The Animal" still hasn't been officially inducted. He told ComicBook last month that he was trying to make it happen for this year's ceremony ahead of WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles, saying, "I hope so, but I can't say for sure. I can say that I'm trying. I am trying."

However, PWInsider is now reporting that the former WWE Champion won't be in the Class of 2023 either due to a conflict with his filming schedule. Rey Mysterio and The Great Muta have already been announced for the ceremony and the report noted Stacy Keibler will be a member of the induction class as well.

Dave Bautista on Triple H Booking WWE

Bautista talked elsewhere in the interview about how well he thinks Triple H has done booking WWE. "The Game" was promoted to Chief Content Officer last year after Vince McMahon initially departed from the company.

"I think this is the best thing for the company. It really is," he said while at the Knock at the Cabin world premiere. "It's a personal thing with me because I know Triple H. I know how well he knows this business. I know how much he loves this business. As far as this business goes, he's the smartest guy I've ever met in my life. He made me who I was. He was responsible for my career. I've never been ashamed to say that."

"I think that he is so dedicated to this product and just wants the best for it. I think he's absolutely the right person," he added. "I've never met anyone else who thinks the way he does, as far as wrestling goes."

