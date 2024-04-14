STARDOM's AZM Makes AEW In-Ring Debut on Collision

Since AEW has begun fostering a relationship with STARDOM, several of the top stars in the promotion have made their way into the fold. Mina Shirakawa for example, has been on Ring of Honor television first facing Anna Jay and then taking part in a huge six-woman tag team match at ROH Supercard of Honor during WrestleMania weekend.

On AEW Rampage, Anna Jay expressed her frustrations with the women's division and how nobody was taking it seriously. She referenced the kiss spot between Mina and Mariah May on Dynamite to which AZM agreed that they were "stupid." AZM then targeted the AEW Women's World Champion, and a match between them was made official for this week's Collision. Storm and AZM have brief history together from Storm's time in STARDOM, she faced off against Queen's Quest on various occasions. She also has history with Mariah May who departed STARDOM late last year. May was part of Club Venus. This marks AZM's official AEW in-ring debut.

Representing Queen's Quest, AZM looks to earn a future title shot in this #AEW Women's World Title Eliminator Match!



Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!#ToniStorm | @azumikan1411 | @wwr_stardom pic.twitter.com/pqYCGfO1l5 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 14, 2024

AEW and STARDOM's Working Relationship

it's been heavily reported that AEW President Tony Khan and former STARDOM co-founder Rossy Ogawa who was let go earlier this year have issues with one another. When news of the termination broke, Khan tweeted a gif from Curb Your Enthusiasm accompanied by a simple "Bye Rossy!"

Since STARDOM has found itself under new management, things seem to be smoothed over between the sides. Ahead of AEW Big Business, Khan shared a photo of himself with STARDOM President Taro Okada and Dave Meltzer reported that the two businessmen had met to discuss STARDOM talent working this year's Forbidden Door pay-per-view. When the first Forbidden Door show was announced, many fans assumed STARDOM would have great involvement given their working relationship with NJPW at the time. Khan expressed wanting to work with the promotion but at that time, there was no availability. Coincidentally, on both Forbidden Door 2022 and 2023, STARDOM ran their own shows, keeping the talent from appearing on AEW/NJPW.

"I was interested in using STARDOM, obviously they have a close relationship with New Japan, and all the wrestlers from STARDOM were pretty much booked and they didn't have visas. It was a big obstacle," Khan said during the 2022 Forbidden Door post-show media scrum. "There is definitely potential there. Certainly, Toni is one of the hottest and rising stars in AEW since she arrived in AEW. I thought it made great sense because she's been a champion in Japan, has great experience at STARDOM, and someone who has been on our TV. It was a great match we could build to. It was not a blood rivalry. It was forged in mutual respect and fought it with honor."

