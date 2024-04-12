AEW Champion Possibly Injured During AEW Rampage Tapings

Julia Hart, the current TBS Champion, may be facing some injury time following her match on AEW Rampage this week according to The Wrestling Observer and PWInsider. The show was taped as usual following Dynamite and it saw Hart go up against Leyla Hirsch. Heading into the match, Hart had her shoulder taped.

During the match, she was said to have taken a particularly hard fall and when she rolled back into the ring, she went to the turnbuckles. There, she was seen speaking with the referee and the match wrapped up shortly after that. Those in attendance noted that Hart was helped to the back after the match.

It's worth noting that Hart just returned from an undisclosed injury at Revolution after being absent for a number of weeks. If Hart is in fact back on the injured list, She would join other top AEW stars, including Kenny Omega is out after battling a severe case of diverticulitis in December, Adam Cole is still healing his broken ankle, former Women's World Champion Jamie Hayter has been out nearly a year fixing her shoulder, Bandido has an injured wrist and Bullet Club Gold's Juice Robinson is on the mend for his back.

Hart is set to defend the TBS Championship against Willow Nightingale at AEW's upcoming Dynasty pay-per-view in St. Louis, Missouri. Hart won the championship back at Full Gear 2023 defeating Skye Blue and Kris Statlander, winning her first title in her young career. As for Nightingale, she's challenged for the title a number of times but has yet to win her first title in AEW. She signed with the promotion back in late 2022 after various on and off appearances. Before they make it to the pay-per-view provided Hart is healthy, Hart will team with fellow House of Black member Brody King against Willow and Adam Copeland on next week's Dynamite. Copeland is set to take part in a multi-man match at Dynasty, teaming with Mark Briscoe and Eddie Kingston against the House of Black.

When Is the AEW Dynasty Pay-Per-View?

AEW Dynasty is slated for April 21 in St. Louis at the Chaifetz Arena. While tickets are still available for those in the area, the event will also stream on Triller TV, Bleacher Report, and YouTube TV. The card features a dream match between Will Ospreay and Bryan Danielson, Kazuchika Okada defending the Continental Championship against PAC, Toni Storm vs. former tag team partner Thunder Rosa for the Women's World Championship, and the Young Bucks vs. FTR for the vacant World Tag Team Championships.

Stay tuned to Comicbook.com for updates on Hart and AEW.