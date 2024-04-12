Adam Copeland Claims AEW Dynamite Promo Was for the Locker Room, Not CM Punk

On Ariel Helwani's MMA Hour last week, CM Punk made an appearance to discuss his groundbreaking WWE return, his time in AEW, his side of the story about his release, and more. After the comments surfaced, AEW Dynamite aired the very next day and instead of shying away from the criticisms thrown their way, AEW leaned into them. In one such instance, Adam Copeland, a veteran in the locker room, cut an equally passionate and fiery promo addressing the negativity. The timing of the promo certainly doesn't seem coincidental, and Copeland has opened up about why he chose to do it in a new interview.

When asked whether or not he saw Punk's full interview, Copeland noted he saw clips and that he has better things to do. "I didn't, no. I just saw clips. I have better things to do. I really do. I have kids. I don't really care what anybody really has to say," Copeland explained on CHEK VANCOLOUR. "However, what I will say is, from the small clips, I realized that our locker room needed a good message. So, last week I went out and spoke to that. It's a young locker room, and it's a young locker room that, for me, because it's a different time, we try to support each other. I came in to locker rooms where it was everybody for themselves and it was a bunch of great whites. I never subscribed to that. I always subscribed to the Bret Hart school of, 'You can help.' You can help young people and try and be positive and show that you don't have to be a dick. I don't know how else to put it. For me, I try to focus on the positives. There are so many negatives in the world today. They are both there to find. Why not look for the positives? For me, our young locker room needed to hear the positives. That's why I went out and did what I did last week. I don't need to search out the other stuff. I have better things to do, I have kids to put to bed. I have the Maple Leafs to watch."

In a recent interview with Comicbook.com, AEW President Tony Khan reflected on Copeland's promo and how the creative came together. "We talked on the phone that week and I had mentioned I'd love to feature him," Khan said. "He said, 'I'd love to do a promo on this show.' He came to me during the week before the show, a few days before the show and said that he had some things he wanted to say. He mentioned what he was thinking and I thought it was a great idea. I was really honored that he feels that way about AEW and that he's so happy here. Given Adam Copeland's stature in wrestling and his experience, I thought that it was a great idea."

