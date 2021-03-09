Photo: First Look at Stephen Amell's Jack Spade Character in Heels

✖

Starz released the first photos of its upcoming pro wrestling drama Heels on Tuesday, showing off Stephen Amell (Arrow) as Jack Spade and Alexander Ludwig (Vikings) as Ace Spade. The pair play rival brothers working as the top stars in a small Georgia independent wrestling promotion, and based on their character descriptions their wrestling personas are in stark contrast to how they act in real life.

The rest of the cast includes Alison Luff, Chris Bauer, Allen Maldonado, James Harrison, Kelli Berglund, Mary McCormack and David James Elliot.

The official synopsis for Heels reads, "Written by Michael Waldron (Loki), with Mike O’Malley set as showrunner, Heels is about the men and women who chase their dreams in the world of small-town pro wrestling. Set in a close-knit Georgia community, it follows a family-owned wrestling promotion as two brothers and rivals — one of them played by Amell — war over their late father’s legacy. In the ring, somebody must play the good guy, and somebody must play their nemesis, the heel (Amell). But in the real world, those characters can be hard to live up to — or hard to leave behind.

In the ring, Amell’s Jack Spade is the charismatic villain, or heel, of the Duffy Wrestling Association (DWA). In the real world, he’s its hard-working owner, a husband and father trying to make ends meet while fighting to realize his impossible dreams. He has the mind of an artist in the body of a warrior, and a Steve Jobs-ian need for perfection — and for control. He says he’ll do whatever it takes to build the DWA into an empire. Will he go so far as to risk his marriage, or his relationship with his brother?"

Amell previously revealed that former WWE Champion CM Punk will appear on the show as well

Please welcome @CMPunk to @HeelsSTARZ — He was a little rusty in the ring yesterday, but I assured him it was just like riding a bike. pic.twitter.com/EyoxizTKyQ — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) January 31, 2021

Back when he was still playing Oliver Queen, Amell dipped his toe into the pro wrestling world a number of times. He competed in a tag team match at WWE's SummerSlam event in 2015, then joined the independent wrestling faction Bullet Club in 2017 for Ring of Honor. A year later he competed in his first singles match, losing to Christopher Daniels at the All Out event. That match unfortunately resulted in him breaking a rib.

As of now, an official release date has not been confirmed for Heels. But stay tuned for future updates!