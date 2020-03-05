Steve Austin Booked for Upcoming Episode of WWE Raw

WWE Hall of Famer “Stone Cold” Steve Austin will appear on the March 16 episode of Monday Night Raw, according to an announcement he made on Twitter on Thursdya/ Austin won’t be there to promote anything in particular, but rather to celebrate “#316Day” with the WWE fans in attendance. WWE is also getting in on the action, releasing a new line of Steve Austin merchanidse as well as the latest episode of Austin’s interivew series, Broken Skull Sessions, with “The Hitman” Bret Hart.

“The WWE Universe will be able to recognize the greatness of The Texas Rattlesnake with content, new merchandise and more throughout #316Day,” WWE’s announcement read. “WWE Network will stream a marathon of “Stone Cold” Steve Austin programming, including an all-new episode of “Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions” featuring an in-depth interview with WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart. #316Day will also feature the release of exclusive Austin 3:16 merchandise will also be available on WWE Shop.com, a special Topps Austin 3:16 digital card set, and custom content.”

AUSTIN 3:16 SAYS I WILL BE LIVE ON MONDAY NIGHT RAW on 3/16!! OH HELL YEAH!!!#316DAY — Steve Austin (@steveaustinBSR) March 5, 2020

Back in September Austin went on his podcast, The Steve Austin Show, and answered the million-dollar question — will he ever return for one more match?

“For the last couple of weeks, down there at the RAW reunion in Tampa, down there at the Madison Square Garden show at Monday Night Raw , people always ask me, ‘Hey man, you’re still in really good shape. You got one more match left in you?’ And I tell them, ‘Man.’ I say, ‘You know, it’s a tough thing to think about.’ Physically, would I be able to have one more match? Yes, most definitely, and I could make it to that match without being injured,” Austin said. “Although the risks are always there, just because I think all of the surgeries, I had… where I had the spinal stenosis, and getting that bone spur taken off my spinal cord, I’m in a good place. Nerves are feeling a lot better than they use to.

“So, you know, in theory, could I have a match? In theory, yes,” he added.

