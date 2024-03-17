The Infantry Picks Up Shock Win Over House of Black on AEW Collision

AEW Collision featured a tag team match between the House of Black's Brody King and Buddy Matthews and the Infantry's Shawn Dean and Carlie Bravo. The stakes in the match were high as the winner heads to the quarterfinal of the AEW World Tag Team Tournament to possibly be crowned the new tag team champions. Sting and Darby Allin were the previous titleholders, but when Sting retired with the belt at AEW Revolution a few weeks ago, it opened up new opportunities for tag teams in AEW to rise to the occasion.

It seemed like the Infantry would have no chance in this match against a dominating team like the HOB. With the power of King and the speed of Matthews, the result was made early by fans ... or was it?

In a shocking turn of events, the Infantry picked up the win, using a distraction from Mark Briscoe throwing a chair at Matthews and King chasing him off to get a quick pin. Dean and Bravo now head to the quarterfinal to face off against FTR. In a backstage exclusive following the match, Bravo and Dean were on a high from their win. "Man, Bravo, we done slipped into the next round baby," Dean reflects. "You know in war man, it's not about how you win, it's if you win. You know what I'm talking about? We done been through a lot of battles man, and every battle ain't gonna go according to plan. But tonight? Everything went to plan."

Bravo interjects, noting that many people were quick to count the team out early. "Here's my issue. They tried to count us out, right?They act like we wasn't supposed to be here. We wasn't supposed to make it out of the city, we wasn't supposed to make it out of war. We wasn't supposed to be in AEW. We wasn't supposed to be in this tag tournament. But hey -- plot twist! We in it and we won it. Now what everybody got to say? What, you thought this was a game? Sometimes in war you're gonna realize it ain't about attacking. Sometimes it's about survival and that's exactly what we had to do tonight -- survive."

EXCLUSIVE: "It's about SURVIVAL." The Infantry have shocked the world and advanced in the #AEW World Tag Team Tournament!@CarlieBravo | @ShawnDean773 pic.twitter.com/AvzljlNLUM — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 17, 2024

If they can make it out of that match, they will face the winner of Ricky Starks and Big Bill vs. Top Flight in the semifinal round. The other side of the bracket also has a "wild card" match, with Best Friends set to go up against the Don Callis Family. Whoever wins that match will head into the quarterfinal round against the Undisputed Kingdom and, eventually, the winner of Young Bucks vs. Private Party.

The finals will take place at AEW Dynasty on April 21 in St. Louis, MO. As of this writing, according to WrestleTix, the inaugural April pay-per-view has already sold over 5,000 tickets with just over a month until show time and one match made official -- Bryan Danielson vs. Will Ospreay.

