AEW Collision: Kyle O'Reilly Wins First Match Back in Over Two Years

On AEW Collision live from Ottawa, Canadian born wrestler Kyle O'Reilly competed in his first match back in almost two years. O'Reilly was sidelined after a neck fusion surgery went horribly wrong. He began having rare complications where he would lose feeling in his arm. He began to believe that he would never wrestle again, and coming to terms with his match against Jon Moxley being his swan song to professional wrestling. However, over time, O'Reilly began treatments and documented them on his social media pages. Regardless of if he wrestled again or not, he wanted to be able to take care of himself and his family again.

During the match, Keith took early control but momentum quickly shifted when O'Reilly hit him with slaps and knee strikes. Keith stays on him throughout the match, meeting every single strike with one of his own or some kind of counter. With the momentum back on his side, Keith hits a double underhook powerbomb which very nearly puts O'Reilly away. As the match winds down both men are back to hitting one another but when O'Reilly hits a brain buster and gets Keith down to the mat for an armbar, Keith has no choice but to tap out.

'The Bounty Hunter' Bryan Keith targets the neck of Kyle O'Reilly!



Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@KORCombat | @bountykeith pic.twitter.com/xW7JsGXEAr — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 17, 2024

O'Reilly was spotted on the road with AEW back in December, leading many to believe that his in-ring return may be imminent. At AEW Revolution following the International Championship match between Roderick Strong and Orange Cassidy which Strong walked out of as champion, Mike Bennett and Matt Taven rushed the ring to celebrate with their fellow Undisputed Kingdom member. What came next shocked fans in attendance at the Greensboro Coliseum as well as around the globe.

O'Reilly appeared behind them and when the rest of the men noticed him, they embraced. Bennett tore the shirt off his back to hand to O'Reilly, signifying they wanted him part of the group but after pondering it for a moment, he handed it back. O'Reilly and Strong have a decorated history with one another, dating back to their days in Ring of Honor almost ten years ago. They would then cross paths once again in WWE and form the dominating stable called the Undisputed Era with Adam Cole and Bobby Fish.

What matches are you most excited to see now that O'Reilly is back? Let us know in the comments!