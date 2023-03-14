The Undertaker Confirms Discussions About Joining WWE Performance Center Coaching Team

As the old network series WWE Breaking Ground used to say, WWE superstars aren't born, they're made. Today, that process is as streamlined as it has ever been. Developmental territories full of independent sensations have been replaced by the WWE Performance Center packed with prospective athletes. These collegiate sports stars are not exactly thrown into the deep end either, as they have some of the greatest wrestling minds at their disposal in the WWE PC. Acclaimed talent like Shawn Michaels, Fit Finlay, Matt Bloom, Steve Corino and others make up the deep coaching team that is tasked with guiding the next generation of WWE superstars.

While those names work at the WWE PC full time, a number of WWE Hall of Famers have popped in to guest coach a couple of classes or give advice to those seeking it. As showcased in his retirement docuseries, The Undertaker once came by the WWE PC to chat with some of NXT's heavyweights about how to succeed as a big man.

That class may have been a one-off, but WWE has left the door open for Taker to join the WWE PC coaching staff permanently.

"I've been approached about doing it," Taker told Ariel Helwani. "My deal is trying to take what I did in my era and applying it to where the product is now. It's tough. It's tough for me."

Beyond appropriately adjusting his knowledge to today's generation, Taker admitted that he has still yet to fully embrace retirement.

"I'm still coming to grips with not being in the ring, too. It's tough for me," Taker continued. "Even the other night, I have to say, man, I was in the ring. I'm feeling pretty good."

Even with those good in-ring vibes recently, Taker emphasized that he doesn't see himself lacing up the boots ever again due to where he's at physically.

"I don't think so. I guess you never say never. I don't really have any aspirations to get back in the ring," Taker said. "I would love to be able to. I mean, in my mind and in my heart, there's nothing I'd rather do, really. Physically, I can't deliver what I think people need or what people would expect from me.

"I have this conversation a lot of times, 'But you know, all you'd have to do is go out, Chokeslam somebody and roll your eyes,' and I'm like, 'I can't do it that way. I can't live off the equity that I've built up over 20-30 years. My legacy means something to me.' I tell people that if I'm on TV, I'm taking time away from somebody else that's going to be on the road and is going to be relevant 5-10 years down the road. I just can't do it. I can't physically give people what they expect when they see Undertaker's name on the page. I don't want to become a parody of myself."