Shawn Michaels Says Vince McMahon is Not Involved with Creative for WWE NXT

WWE NXT is gearing up for Vengeance Day this weekend, and the card is stacked. Ahead of the big event, Shawn Michaels held a conference call on all things NXT, and during the call, he was asked if Vince McMahon had any involvement with NXT since returning to the company's Board of Directors. Specifically, he was asked if McMahon had helped with any of the NXT creative since his much-publicized return, but Michaels said that has not been the case at all, and he doesn't see that changing anytime soon.

"He has not, and I don't think (he will). I'd imagine that Vince probably has bigger fish to fry than us down here in NXT. One of the things I enjoy about my job down here is the plausible deniability that I'm allowed to have," Michaels said. "I don't ask a lot of questions because I don't want to know the answers to some of them."

"Even back when we were here [with Vince in charge], he was very good with us down here. They helped us in a certain way and guided us in how they wanted it to go, but after that, it was hands-off. Hunter, the same thing," Michaels said. "They're very good with us down here in NXT. They understand it's a different environment down here, so we're very fortunate to kind of be independent, no matter who is running the ship up there in Stamford, they allow us a great deal of freedom down here, which we appreciate."

McMahon said his return to the company was to lead as it evaluated media rights deals and a potential sale of the company, and so far he hasn't taken any sort of role in the creative process on Raw, SmackDown, or NXT. Triple H previously stated that nothing was changing and that he was still in charge of creative, and McMahon said that nothing was changing with WWE management in his return press release.

That said, you can understand why many were doubtful that was actually going to happen, but so far it has. WWE just finished up a very successful Royal Rumble event, and the journey to WrestleMania 39 is well underway. Now it's time for NXT Vengeance Day, and you can find the current card for the event below.

Steel Cage Match for NXT Championship: Bron Breakker (C) vs Grayson Waller

NXT Women's Championship Triple Threat Match: Roxanne Perez (C) vs Jacy Jayne vs Gigi Dolin

NXT North American Championship Match: Wes Lee (C) vs Dijak

NXT Women's Tag Team Championship Match: Kayden Carter and Katana Chance (C) vs Fallon Henley and Kiana James

NXT Tag Team Championship Match: The New Day (C) vs Gallus vs Pretty Deadly vs Chase U

Two Out of Three Falls Match: Apollo Crews vs Carmelo Hayes

You can watch NXT Vengeance Day live on Peacock on Saturday at 7:45 PM.

H/T Fightful