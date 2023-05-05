Watch Trinity Make Her Impact Wrestling Debut

After a week of teases, it was finally time for Trinity to make her anticipated debut in Impact Wrestling. While photos and videos were shared from the tapings, it wasn't until tonight that fans finally got to see Trinity's full debut, and Impact went all out for it. Trinity looked thrilled to be in Impact and the crowd fed off that energy, chanting Trinity after she got into the ring. She got on the microphone and cut a quick promo, but Impact didn't waste any time setting up feuds for her, as Deanna Purrazzo and Jordynne Grace both ended up in the ring as well.

First, it was Purrazzo, who said she hopes Trinity can earn herself a chance at the Knockouts Championship. She then took a jab at Trinity's departure from WWE, saying that she couldn't walk out on this one. Purrazzo said "If you get what you want, a shot at my Knockouts World Championship, and truthfully I hope that you do. Let me make one thing perfectly clear Trinity. When you step in the ring with the Virtuosa Deonna Purrazzo, that's not something you can just walk out on."

Purrazzo looked pretty satisfied with the line, but Trinity took it in stride and had a comeback of her own. Trinity pulled from some previous history as well, saying "Allow me to return the favor. I have you know that when you step into the ring with me, you're gonna wish you got fired again."

That's when Jordynne Grace came out to interrupt, reminding everyone that she is first in line for a shot at the Knockouts World Championship. Grace will face Purrazzo at Under Siege for the Title on May 26th, and whoever leaves as Champion will then probably get a visit from Trinity.

Trinity opened up a bit about joining Impact and leaving WWE in a new interview with Busted Open Radio, and she explained that Impact is the place she feels she can grow the most while working with an amazing and talented roster.

"The doors are open for me everywhere, literally everywhere but I truly feel like Impact is the best choice for me at this point in my life right now with what I want to do and to just be able to work with the talent there I feel that is where I'll be happiest and most utilized and really get to grow in the ways that I feel that I need to right now on this wrestling journey. Had all of this stuff never happened, there's no way that I would have took that leap but the situation kind of forced me to figure it out," Trinity said.

As for her final time in WWE, she shared new details on why she left and noted that at that point, it was the lowest she's ever felt. "Ultimately, I left that day because of the way I was talked to and handled. Everything kind of just broke me that day. It had nothing to do with anything else, anybody else. That was just it. I had to. To go through all the backlash and the negativity and the lies and the rumors and then to also kind of just feel lost, it broke me. It was probably the lowest I've ever felt in my life. But going through that made me reset and face it head on and figure out how to learn from this experience and grow from it [and] just find myself again in all of it."

