Triple H Officially Announces Two-Night WWE SummerSlam 2026 in New Teaser Commercial

WWE SummerSlam is expanding. The biggest party of the summer has been a staple of the WWE calendar since 1988, hosting major moments like The Ultimate Warrior ending then-WWF Intercontinental Champion Honky Tonk Man's then-record reign, Wembley Stadium hosting an instant classic between The British Bulldog and Bret "The Hitman" Hart, and Brock Lesnar's shocking squash of John Cena. This year, WWE SummerSlam is heading to the Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio, continuing the three-year streak of stadium shows for the premium live event.

While it is currently unknown where WWE SummerSlam 2025 will venture to, WWE has confirmed that WWE SummerSlam 2026 will emanate from Minneapolis's US Bank Stadium, the home of the Minnesota Vikings. For the first time in WWE SummerSlam history, the 2026 edition will be two nights, emulating the schedule that WWE WrestleMania has had for the past five years.

Triple H Officially Announces WWE SummerSlam 2026

(Photo: WWE)

The WWE Chief Content Officer has locked in the biggest party of the summer's weekend expansion.

During the WWE King and Queen of the Ring premium live event, WWE aired a teaser commercial for WWE SummerSlam 2026, officially announcing that the event would take place from Minneapolis, Minnesota over the course of two nights.

"For more than 35 years, SummerSlam has delivered some of the most amazing moments in wwe history. In 2026, we will once again make history," Triple H said. "Working with Minnesota Sports and events, we will expand summerslam to two nights, live on Saturday, August 1st and Sunday, August 2nd in 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Live from the world class US Bank Stadium WWE will bring two epic nights of SummerSlam to the twin cities. So there's only one question to ask: are you ready?"

The Biggest Event of the Summer is getting even bigger. The first-ever two-night #SummerSlam comes to @usbankstadium in Minneapolis, MN on August 1-2, 2026. pic.twitter.com/6jk7uX2O6N — Triple H (@TripleH) May 23, 2024

Bringing WWE SummerSlam to Minneapolis appears to be a bit of a make-up call for the city. Minneapolis was previously deep in the running to host WWE WrestleMania 41, having been linked to the event for multiple years, but ultimately lost the bid to Las Vegas. With WWE SummerSlam 2026 going for two nights, Minneapolis will essentially be hosting a summertime WWE WrestleMania when 2026 rolls around.

"U.S. Bank Stadium is an absolutely world-class venue, situated in a city with rich wrestling history and an amazing fan base," WWE EVP, Talent Relations & Head of Communications Chris Legentil said. "We're excited to bring two nights of SummerSlam to Minneapolis in 2026."