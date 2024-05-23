WWE SummerSlam Expands to Two-Night Event in 2026, Location Revealed

WWE's biggest party of the summer has quickly cemented itself as a WrestleMania caliber event. WWE SummerSlam has been a stadium staple for four years now, having emanated from Nashville's Nissan Stadium to Detroit's Ford Field in recent memory. This year, WWE heads to Cleveland to host WWE SummerSlam at the home of the Cleveland Browns. WWE does not typically announce future WWE SummerSlam events more than one year in advance, as WWE SummerSlam 2024 was only just announced this past March, but the magnitude of cities hungry to host "big five" WWE premium live events leaves WWE with enough options to lock in future locations far in advance.

WWE SummerSlam 2026 Heads to Minneapolis

Minneapolis has landed a big five.

As announced by WWE in a press release, WWE SummerSlam 2026 is heading to Minneapolis, Minnesota's U.S. Bank Stadium. For the first time in history, WWE SummerSlam will take place over two nights, going down on Saturday, August 1st and Sunday, August 2nd. It was also noted that Minneapolis will host a week's worth of community events leading up to the show, likely to be fan experiences and the superstore.

"U.S. Bank Stadium is an absolutely world-class venue, situated in a city with rich wrestling history and an amazing fan base," WWE EVP, Talent Relations & Head of Communications Chris Legentil said. "We're excited to bring two nights ofSummerSlam to Minneapolis in 2026."

"U.S. Bank Stadium is honored to host WWE's SummerSlam on Minnesota's biggest stage in 2026," Chair of the Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority Michael Vekich said. "We look forward to providing a warm welcome and best-in-class experience at U.S. Bank Stadium for WWE Superstars, staff, fans, and guests."

"We are thrilled to welcome the WWE Universe to Minnesota for SummerSlam," President and CEO of Minnesota Sports and Events Wendy Blackshaw said. "We will make this summertime wrestling extravaganza accessible for fans of all ages. Through a variety of festivities and ancillary events in the Twin Cities and affordable tickets to the main events at U.S. Bank Stadium, this will be a SummerSlam for all."

This is the first that that Minneapolis is hosting a WWE premium live event since WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders and Chairs 2019. Minneapolis had previously been the frontrunner to host WWE WrestleMania 41 but ultimately lost the bid to Las Vegas.