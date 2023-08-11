C4 Energy's WWE Crossover Dominated SummerSlam 2023 Weekend

WWE's partnership with C4 Energy over SummerSlam weekend was a record-breaking success. Fresh off the unveiling of their first co-branded products — WWE-themed energy drinks and pre-workout powders — the two hosted the biggest one-day event in C4 history on Aug. 4 as more than 1,600 WWE fans flocked to the Great Lakes Crossing Outlets outside of Detroit for the C4 Energy Ultimate Experience. Fans had the chance to check out the new C4 energy drinks, win prizes (including free SummerSlam tickets) and play WWE 2K23 before meeting and snapping photos with WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley.

"It just sounded like a rave out there," Rollins told ComicBook before being serenaded by fans as he arrived for the meet and greet. "But yeah, it's going to be a party, man. Music's blasting. It's a beautiful day, actually. Not too hot outside. I thought I'd be sweating in my (stylish red leather pants), but I feel good. So I think I'm going to remember this one."

"It's just like it's a real cool feeling, especially being a little girl from Adelaide, South Australia and not experiencing anything like this before to now having a meet-and-greet with this many people waiting outside for hours. Insane," Ripley added.

WWE's SummerSlam took place the following day at Detroit's Ford Field Stadium, with C4 serving as the show's official energy drink. Bianca Belair even took a sip just before winning the WWE Women's Championship in a triple threat bout with Asuka and Charlotte Flair. Her celebration was short-lived thanks to a Money in the Bank cash-in from Iyo Sky, but the win now makes "The EST" a three-time women's champion in WWE.

Cody Rhodes, fresh off his victory over Brock Lesnar, even sampled both of the new drink flavors — Ruthless Raspberry and Berry Powerbomb — at the start of his post-show press conference. He gave the nod to Ruthless Raspberry as his favorite.

Cody Rhodes enjoying the C4 at the #SummerSlam press conference and gives the nod to Ruthless Raspberry. pic.twitter.com/otKFClgyga — Wrestling Junkie (@WrestleJunkie) August 6, 2023

When all was said and done, more than 20,000 C4 cans were sampled throughout SummerSlam and the campaign between WWE and C4 resulted in more than 30 million social media impressions. WWE would later confirm that, on top of this year's show being the most-watched SummerSlam of all time, it generated the most sponsorship revenue for any non-WrestleMania event in company history.

What would you like to see from WWE's partnership wit C4 Energy next? Let us know down in the comments!

WWE SummerSlam 2023 Results

Logan Paul def. Ricochet

Cody Rhodes def. Brock Lesnar

LA Knight wins the SummerSlam Battle Royal

Shayna Baszler def. Ronda Rousey (MMA Rules)

Intercontinental Championship: Gunther def. Drew McIntyre

Gunther def. Drew McIntyre World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins def. Finn Balor

Seth Rollins def. Finn Balor WWE Women's Championship: Bianca Belair def. Asuka & Charlotte Flair

Bianca Belair def. Asuka & Charlotte Flair WWE Women's Championship: Iyo Sky def. Bianca Belair

Iyo Sky def. Bianca Belair Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns def. Jey Uso (Tribal Combat Rules)

Photo courtesy of DKC

Disclaimer: C4 provided travel and lodging to this event