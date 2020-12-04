Triple H Addresses Possibility of WWE Crossover With Other Wrestling Promotions

✖

AEW shocked a lot of people when they revealed they were crossing over with Impact Wrestling on Wednesday's Winter Is Coming special, which seems to focus around new AEW Champion Kenny Omega. No one saw that coming, and so when people had the chance to talk to Triple H ahead of NXT's TakeOver WarGames, the topic made its way into the conversation. When asked about the possibility of WWE or NXT doing something similar with another promotion, here's what Triple H had to say about the possibility (via WrestlingInc).

"You know, in what you've seen in the past, PROGRESS, ICW, EVOLVE, all those things, yeah, we're open for business in a lot of ways," Triple H said. "And a lot of things, and a lot of everything. People's thoughts, misperceptions [sic], their perceived knowledge of what we do, how we think, and all that stuff is often greatly misinterpreted, and not necessarily accurate."

"So, OK, are we open to the right business opportunities? Yeah, at any given time we're open to things and it just depends on what they are, and if they're beneficial to us longterm," Triple H said. "And again, when I say longterm I'm not talking about 3 months or 6 months. Longterm... 10 years. You know... 10 years, 15 years from now. Is that beneficial? Is that meaningful? Is that longterm? That's how we think. It's much longer in duration, not necessarily worried about the minute-by-minutes. It's the long duration. And so, open for business. I think you hear Vince [McMahon] say that a lot. I've been around him a lot to know that if it's the right thing, and it's meaningful to business, he's open to anything."

WWE seems open to the right opportunity, but don't expect a crossover just. to happen in response to what AEW and Impact are doing. It would need to make sense for both companies, and at the moment it's hard to figure out one that would benefit both WWE and another promotion equally.

For now though a door left open is best, so here's hoping we see a cool crossover someday.