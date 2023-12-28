WWE SmackDown Superstar Reportedly Signs New Deal

WWE has recently re-signed a number of superstars to multi-year deals as the Endeavor era moves forward, and now WWE has reportedly added a SmackDown superstar to that growing list. PWInsider's Mike Johnson is reporting that Zelina Vega has re-signed with WWE in a multi-year deal, so we should be seeing the SmackDown and LWO superstar in the mix of WWE for the foreseeable future. Vega joins a list of big re-signings for the company, which includes Cody Rhodes, Bayley, and Charlotte Flair, though the company is likely not done with new deals just yet.

A number of contracts have or are coming up throughout the year, including the aforementioned superstars. According to a report from Fightful Select, the deals for Randy Orton, Kofi Kingston, Big E, and Xavier Woods were set to end already, but they are not expected to be signed through 2024 due to injury time being added. They signed their deals in 2019.

Deals for Drew McIntyre, Becky Lynch, and Seth Rollins are also coming up in 2024, and WWE is likely to try and have all three sign multi-year deals. There hasn't been much news on Lynch and Rollins' deals, but McIntyre's deal has been a popular topic. Reports have said that WWE and McIntyre have been working on a deal but have yet to come to an agreement, which has fueled some speculation about McIntyre possibly leaving. Many expect McIntyre and WWE to ultimately come to terms though.

Regarding Vega, she has been busy with projects outside of the ring throughout the year, teaming up with Dakota Kai on a new podcast called Zelvx and Charlie Girl. ComicBook had the chance to speak to Vega about how the project started and the worlds she hopes to bring together in future episodes.

"It's not even just specific to gaming. My thing is obviously gaming, but it's also very much anime, so I think it's cool to bring in things that are still kind of linked together. That's why these conventions like Rock and Shock and the Horror conventions mixed with wrestling. I just feel like music, wrestling, and horror, they all go side by side. The same with cosplay, video games, and anime. I think it's going to be cool to bring in some people, like this girl who I'm absolutely obsessed with, her name is Eleanor, but she goes by Snitchery. She's a cosplayer, and I love her content, so I want to have somebody like her on there to talk cosplaying playing with us too," Vega said.

"So it's going to be a blend of the world, but I also want to try and get Valkyrae on and be like, Hey, talk to us about your gaming journey and what's going on there? So it's also a bit of inspiration, in a way, to show people, hey, this path is possible, and here are the people who've been successful at it. I'm such a big supporter of people being able to know it doesn't matter what you were made fun of in school for. If you can make a living out of it, let's do it," Vega said.

